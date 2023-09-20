D12 20th anniversary UK tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, more

Detroit's iconic hip-hop group, D12, recently unveiled exciting news, sending fans into a frenzy. To mark the 20th anniversary of their second and final studio album, D12 World, the rap collective is embarking on a highly-anticipated UK tour. Set to kick off in December, the group will traverse the Atlantic Ocean to grace the stage at Manchester's prestigious O2 Ritz on December 6.

This event is expected to be the highlight of the tour, drawing hip-hop enthusiasts from all over the UK.

D12 World, released in 2004, features tracks including My Band and How Come, which became instant classics in the world of hip-hop. The album showcased the distinctive talents of group members Eminem, Bizarre, Kuniva, Swift, Proof, and Kon Artis, leaving a mark in the industry.

D12's tour will begin in Manchester and end in Southampton

D12 will kick off the tour with their Manchester concert, scheduled to take place on December 6, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Southampton on December 12, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

December 6, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

December 7, 2023 – Birmingham, XOYO

December 8, 2023 – London, Electric Ballroom

December 9, 2023 – Bristol, SWX

December 11, 2023 – Cardiff, Tramshed

December 12, 2023 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

The presale for the Manchester show is ongoing now. The general sale for tickets for the tour will begin on Friday, September 22 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster UK. Fans can also follow the group's social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

The American hip-hop group was formed in 1996 by Eminem and Proof

This six-member Detroit-based rap group includes Bizarre, Swift, Kon Artis, Proof, Kuniva, and Eminem, who formed the band. The group's debut album, Devil's Night (2001), stirred the pot with tracks like Sh*t on You. After a three-year hiatus, they returned with D12 World (2004), featuring guest appearances from Obie Trice and B Real. The group's roots trace back to 1990 when Bizarre and Proof founded it. Eminem joined as a co-founder, thanks to Proof, his childhood friend.

Proof, celebrated for his freestyle skills, won the Source Magazine Freestyling Competition in 1999 but tragically lost his life in 2006. Despite this, the group, and especially Eminem, remained determined to carry on. Kon Artis soon revealed plans to release their next album with unreleased tracks by Proof, as a testament to their dedication to the legacy they continue to build.