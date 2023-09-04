Where is Lefty SM from? Santa Fe Klan leads tributes as Mexican rapper is shot and killed at 31

Lefty SM recently passed away at the age of 31. The news was confirmed on September 3, 2023, by Alzada Records, which said that SM was reportedly shot dead in Zapopan, Jalisco. SM had collaborated with various artists over the years and he was a native of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

Rapper Santa Fe Klan, who had once collaborated with SM, paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing (as translated by Google):

“It can't be carnal. Tell me it's a lie.”

Alzada Records also shared an Instagram post, which when translated to English, read as follows:

“Dear Alzada friends and family, with profound sadness we’re informing you about the death of our brother, Lefty SM, Juan Carlos Sauceda. Our love and prayers are with his wife Maria Isabel and their two daughters.”

Netizens pay tribute to Lefty SM on social media after his death

According to The Sun, Lefty was allegedly shot by three gunmen at La Cima in Zapopan, near his residence, on September 2. Spanish media outlets noted that the incident happened at 10:50 pm, when three men came to SM’s residence in a white car, intending to take him with them.

However, SM disagreed to join them and was reportedly shot in the abdomen and leg. The three men immediately fled the place and Lefty was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was confirmed to be dead at approximately 1 am.

Lefty SM gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a rapper. Following his death, his wife, Maria Isabel, shared a Facebook post, writing that he worked hard to fulfill his dreams. In the post, she added:

“You were so excited for My Mexico remix and especially for your disco that you already finished.”

Twitter was also flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Lefty SM pursued a successful career as a rapper over the years

Lefty SM developed an interest in rapping at a very young age and was a fan of artists like 50 Cent and Eminem. He made his musical debut in 1992 at San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

He soon started to collaborate with artists like Dharius, MC Davo, Neto Pena, and others. SM gained recognition for his singles like Por Mi Mexico, Volando, Encerrado En Mi Mundo, Barrio, and Par de Dosis.

SM’s debut album, Avion De Papel, was released in 2019. He became popular for his single, Soy Mexicano, and the music video of his single Mostaza received around 1 million views. SM was active on Instagram with around 1 million followers. He also has a YouTube channel with around 2 million subscribers.

Lefty SM’s survivors include his wife Maria Isabel and his two daughters.