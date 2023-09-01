Who is Bryhana Monegain? Injuries explored as 50 Cent throws microphone at a fan in viral video

50 Cent has been trending online after he threw his mic towards the audience, who were enjoying his performance at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. One of them, identified as Bryhana Monegain, has been injured after being reportedly hit in the head. Monegain is known for her appearances on the hip-hop station Power 106.

The moment also went viral on TikTok, where the rapper was seen throwing the mic to the crowd. The representatives of Cent and Monegain have not commented on the incident until now.

A similar incident happened recently where Cardi B also tossed her microphone to someone who threw liquid at her during her performance in Las Vegas.

Bryhana Monegain has filed a complaint after 50 Cent threw a mic at her

Monegain is a well-known personality on the hip-hop station Power 106. She has appeared in many stage plays. According to IMDb, she graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in mass media communication and a minor in theater.

She then studied acting in California. Monegain has been featured in many commercials. She has also worked at various radio stations over the years.

Bryhana Monegain was one of the thousands of people who attended 50 Cent's latest performance at the Crypto.com arena. However, her party was interrupted when she was hit by the mic.

Page Six stated that the event's organizers gave Cent broken mics throughout the event. This seemingly frustrated him, due to which he threw the mic towards the crowd. Although the incident was featured in a TikTok video, it did not reveal where the mic landed.

However, Monegain claimed that she was injured in the forehead. Page Six also revealed that Monegain's forehead had to be stitched. A few other pictures feature scratches on her hand. Bryhana has reportedly filed a complaint, and Cent is currently a suspect in a criminal felony battery.

50 Cent's attorney responds to the incident

50 Cent's attorney had recently responded to the mic incident. He shared a statement with ET in which he said:

"Let's be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

A few eyewitnesses shared their experiences at the event. One of them said that the event was delayed by an hour and that there were a lot of technical issues when the performance began.

Another eyewitness said that Cent was unhappy since his mic was having problems. The eyewitness further stated that the first mic was not working at all, and Cent hurled it at a technician. The same thing happened with the second mic, and when the third mic started giving trouble, Cent threw it toward the VIP area.

The event was presented by Live Nation, and the entire event was sold out. Apart from 50 Cent, Jeremih, Busta Rhymes, DaBaby, and B-Real also performed at the show. Nas also made a guest appearance.

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, he has released five albums in his career. His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, was commercially successful and reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200. Jackson has been featured in films like Fire with Fire, Den of Thieves, and more.