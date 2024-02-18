Where is Alexei Navalny's body now? Vladimir Putin critic fell unconscious and died after going for walk at Polar Wolf jail

The death of Alexei Navalny has left a lot of people devastated. The authenticity of the news was being questioned at first since Navalny's team did not reveal anything from their side.

However, his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed the news on February 17, 2024, through X, writing that the opposition leader was murdered inside prison on Friday. Navalny's team has additionally requested the Russian authorities return his dead body, which is at Salekhard, as per Kira's tweet.

However, the opposition leader's family couldn't find his body as the morgue was reportedly closed. As of now, the location of his remains are not known, as per CNN. Referring to the same, Yarmysh's tweet reads:

"It was picked up by investigators from the IC. Now they are conducting "investigations" on him."

According to CNN, Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in August last year. He was popularly known as a critic of Vladimir Putin throughout his career, and his supporters reportedly believed that the punishment was intended to discontinue his criticism of the President of Russia.

Alexei Navalny's family is yet to get his dead body: Spokesperson shares updates

Alexei Navalny's family is attempting to recover his dead body, but the attempts have been unsuccessful so far. As mentioned earlier, Kira Yarmysh confirmed Navalny's demise, and she has been posting updates regarding everything that has happened so far while trying to get back his body.

Kira shared a tweet on February 17, 2024, writing that Navalny's mother and attorney went to the Salekhard morgue but found it closed. They discovered a contact number on the door, and when they called, they were told that Navalny's body was not in that place.

Another tweet revealed that a "histological examination" is being conducted to find Alexei Navalny's cause of death, as per the Investigative Committee of Salekhard. She added:

"The results will supposedly be available next week. It's obvious that they are lying and doing everything they can to avoid handing over the body."

Kira claimed that the Investigative Committee has directly informed that the dead body cannot be obtained until the investigation is over. She wrote in a second tweet:

"Only an hour ago, the lawyers were informed that the investigation had been concluded and that something criminal has not been established. They literally lie every time, driving us around in circles and covering their tracks."

Alexei Navalny's death was first reported by the Russian prison authorities

The Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia first reported on February 16, 2024, that Alexei Navalny had died inside prison. According to CBS News, they shared a statement that mentioned that Navalny collapsed while walking, and the medical team immediately responded. They further stated:

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, but did not yield positive results. Emergency doctors confirmed the death of the convict."

Popular political figures expressed their grief over Navalny's demise, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.