What was Alexei Navalny's Valentine's Day message to his wife? Yulia Navalnaya slams Vladimir Putin after husband's death in prison

Economist Yulia Navalnaya stated during a Munich Security Conference that Vladimir Putin's government must face the consequences if the news of her husband Alexei Navalny's death is true. Alexei gained recognition for openly sharing his views on various political issues and was critical of Putin over the years.

Before his death, he shared a message for Yulia on his Instagram, with a picture of the duo holding each other. The caption stated:

"Babe, we have everything like in a song: cities between us, airport runway lights, blue blizzards and thousands of kilometers. But I feel you are near me every second, and I love you more and more."

The post shared by Alexei on Instagram (Image via navalny/Instagram)

Yulia Navalnaya and Alexei Navalny were romantically linked in 1998, and they tied the knot in 2000. The couple later became the parents of two kids named Daria and Zakhtar, according to BBC.

Yulia Navalnaya expresses her frustration towards Putin government: Statement explored

As per Reuters, Yulia Navalnaya has said that Putin apparently cannot be trusted at all and his government allegedly has a habit of lying to everyone. She further stated that the day is close when Putin and his government would be punished for whatever they reportedly did to her husband, and added:

"Both this regime and Vladimir Putin must bear personal responsibility for all the terrible things they have been doing to my country, to our country, Russia, in recent years."

Expand Tweet

The New York Times reported that Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken were also present when Yulia Navalnaya gave her speech. US Representative Nancy Pelosi apparently went to kiss Yulia after she finished her speech, while others in attendance gave a standing ovation to Navalnaya.

According to Metro, Alexei was serving his sentence for reportedly being involved in forming an extremist group along with allegedly offering financial support to various extremist activities. He died inside prison on February 16, 2024, and was 47 years old at the time of his death.

Expand Tweet

Alexei was reportedly struggling with ill health before his demise. Many political figures have expressed concern over the reports of Alexei's demise, including Kamala Harris, who claimed at the same conference that Russia was allegedly responsible for Alexei's death.

Joe Biden also blames Russian government for Alexei Navalny's death

The news of Alexei Navalny's death was reported by the Office of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, saying that he had collapsed before his death. The medical staff tried to revive him, but he was reportedly confirmed to have died on the spot.

While a lot of politicians shared their reactions to the news, Joe Biden also said in a statement that he does not know anything about what happened to Navalny but believed that Putin and his associates were apparently involved in it. Biden described Navalny as a brave person and added:

"Even in prison he was a powerful voice for the truth. And he could have lived safely in exile after the assassination attempt in 2020 – which almost killed him I might add."

ABC News reported that Alexei's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya has refused to believe that the politician has died.