How did Charles Kinston die? Police investigate if award-winning farmer was killed by accident after man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 23-year-old farmer named Charles Kinston was recently shot dead in a field in Derbyshire. Kinston was found dead on land off Brizlincote Lane, Bretby, near Swadlincote, on January 29, 2024. According to Metro, the Derbyshire Police Department immediately arrived at the scene, but Kinston was confirmed to have died on the spot.

The police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. The arrested person's identity was not disclosed, but as per The Mirror, he is in his 30s. A statement by the Derbyshire Police said that the man was released on bail as further investigation is being conducted.

DCI Matt Croome from the East Midlands Major Crime Team said that Charles and the arrested person knew each other.

Charles Kinston's family was active in the farming business for a long time

While the authorities have not disclosed much information, Charles Kinston was reportedly working on land he did not own. Another man reportedly accompanied Charles, and the duo was hunting foxes outside. Kinston also had a gun in his possession, as per Daily Mail.

Derbyshire Police Department shared a statement on their official website saying that they responded to an incident at a field in Brizlincote Lane on January 29, 2024. Although the authorities are investigating, the question remains if Kinston's death was the result of an accident. DCI Matt Croome said that Kinston's death has left his family members and friends devastated. He said:

"I want to be clear that the two individuals involved in this incident are known to one another, and officers have mitigated any risk to the wider public at this time."

The Mirror reported that Charles Kinston owned a modified Land Rover Discovery, which he used to feed his calf. He was married to Beth Appleyard, and the duo were the parents of a son. Kinston's parents were also involved in the farming business for many years.

Charles Kinston's friends express grief over his demise

Charles Kinston received a few accolades and participated in the 2020 Farmers Weekly competition for agricultural innovations, where he managed to grab the third spot. His friends and family members were shocked by his sudden death. One of them said:

"He didn't have a care in the world and was his usual happy self. He's certainly not the type to have any enemies."

A person employed at his family farm said everyone is going through a tough phase. Leicestershire & Rutland YFC paid tribute to Kinston on a Facebook post, writing that he had been a member of Netherseal YFC for around 12 years. The post continued:

"If anyone has fond memories or humorous times with Charles they would be comfortable sharing, the family would enjoy reading and seeing photos of these in the comments."

Kinston is survived by his wife and his son. As mentioned earlier, the authorities have not revealed further updates on the investigation.

