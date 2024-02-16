Who does Austin North play in Outer Banks? Reason behind recent arrest explored as actor issues statement

On February 12, 2024, Austin North was arrested after he reportedly hit a few employees of the University Medical Center hospital. North is popular for portraying Topper Thornton in the Netflix teen drama series, Outer Banks.

North was arrested after an incident happened inside the emergency room and the victims included a few nurses alongside a phlebotomist, as per People magazine. While the actor's arrest has been trending in the headlines, he shared a story through his official Instagram page and apologized for his actions.

He began by writing that he was "deeply upset" and continued:

"My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack."

A glimpse of the story (Image via austinnorth55/Instagram)

Austin North wrote that he hardly remembers anything that happened inside the hospital but he has a lot of respect for the hospital and healthcare workers. He mentioned that he has been struggling with anxiety for a long time.

"Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disaster and send hope to those who have also struggled," he added.

Austin North has been praised for his performance in Outer Banks

Austin North has played a variety of roles throughout his career. But his filmography also includes Outer Banks, where he appeared as Topper Thornton since the show's premiere in 2020.

Topper is one of the antagonists of the series and an expert in athletics and surfing. The character is rich and appears entitled most of the time due to which The Pogues hate him. He is spotted attacking the Pogues and murdering them multiple times.

Although he does not like the Pogues, the reason behind the same is not revealed throughout the show. It is believed that Thornton's friend Rafe Cameron might be the reason and he is easily manipulated by Rafe and Kelce on different occasions.

Thornton did not share a good relationship with his mother but he remains faithful to her. He gets romantically linked to Sarah Cameron and becomes possessive towards her. He even deals with his issues, including his mother's behavior towards him.

The basic premise of the show focuses on the lives of two groups living in a coastal town. A fourth season has been confirmed but the plot details remain unknown.

People magazine states that filming started in November last year and a teaser trailer was released in June.

Circumstances leading to the arrest of Austin North

Austin North's arrest report stated that police officers were immediately called to the hospital when the incident happened. The cops questioned the employees and they revealed that North reportedly punched a nurse and while he pushed away the phlebotomist, the latter responded by attacking with a tray table, as per People magazine.

North was about to attack another female employee but he was stopped by the hospital security who also tied him with handcuffs.

The police report additionally disclosed that when North was informed by the officers about his arrest for battery, he told them that he was aware of the same. As per the latest updates, he has been released.

Austin will next appear in the upcoming action film, One Fast Move, which is directed by Kelly Blatz.

