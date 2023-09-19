Outer Banks Season 4: Tentative release date, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

Netflix will be back with Outer Banks Season 4 to take viewers on another thrilling adventure through sun-soaked landscapes and treacherous waters of the North Carolina coastal paradise.

The American action-adventure teen drama was renewed for a fourth season at the Poguelandia fan event on February 18, 2023. However, there has been a delay in release due to the recent strikes in Hollywood.

Outer Banks Season 4 will bring back the original main cast which includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow.

Let's take a look at everything we know so far regarding the fourth season of the television series.

Outer Banks Season 4 - Everything we know so far

The series, created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, has garnered a dedicated fan base for its blend of teen drama, treasure hunting and mystery. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Outer Banks, a string of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, this show follows a group of working-class teenagers known as the Pogues.

The synopsis for the show overall provided by Netflix reads:

"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."

It will be interesting to note how the fourth season will carry on the story from Season 3 which was released on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

When will Outer Banks Season 4 be released?

The continuation of the Outer Banks treasure hunt was announced at the Poguelandia fan event by The Pogues, including Rafe and Topper, a few days prior to the premiere of the third season. Even though Netflix had the intention to start the production shoot by the end of May 2023, further delays and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike caused uncertainties to the project.

Moreover, the cast and crew of Outer Banks are also part of the SAG and are thus on strike. So far, there is no official release date for the show's Season 4 apart from the confirmation that there is sure to be one according to the statement released by the show's creators on February 18, 2023, that read:

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Fans can expect Outer Banks Season 4 to be out sometime in 2024.

Outer Banks Season 4 plot and cast explored

Following an adventure-filled yet risky retrieval of El Dorado from the depths of the South American jungle, Season 3 went on to drop hints about another treasure hunt with a man named Wes Genrette showing up to the Pogues with a map dated 1718.

Outer Banks Season 4 will possibly explore the treasure of the English pirate Edward Teach, also known as Blackbeard, with the existing main cast who are set to return. The recurring cast list is given below.

Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Austin North as Topper Thornton

Nicholas Cirillo as Barry

The fourth season of Outer Banks is sure to strike a chord with adventure fans and is expected to make the series a success.