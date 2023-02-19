''This renewed my life'': Outer Banks fans surprised as Netflix renews series for season 4

Netflix's teen drama Outer Banks received a renewal order on Saturday, February 18, much to the delight and surprise of fans. The series is slated to premiere its third season, which is due on February 23, 2023. However, the fan-favorite show has already received a season four order, surprising fans across the globe.

The series, created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, has been quite an offbeat hit among viewers. Its first season premiered in 2020 and enjoyed massive success. The quirky treasure hunt story soon followed up with another season, which was also well-received. With the news of an incoming fourth season, most fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to celebrate the renewal.

In what is a rare scenario in this day and age, the show received almost all positive reactions from global fans when news of a fresh new installment broke.

How are Outer Banks fans reacting to the season 4 renewal?

With news of series cancelations greeting television fans every other day, it is truly a wonder to come across good news for a change. Outer Banks was already supremely popular among fans, which was perhaps one of the reasons for this renewal's glowing response.

The show originally started airing as a teenage drama with a much narrower target audience. However, it seems that the dramatic story of the small town stuck with viewers, who decided to make this one of the most trending shows on Netflix. Twitter reactions to the fourth season's renewal speak volumes about the popularity of the beloved show.

emily @loveyungyu @obxonnetflix season 3 isn't even out yet oh my GOD @obxonnetflix season 3 isn't even out yet oh my GOD

Interestingly, a lot of this love is pouring in because of Netflix's tendency to cancel fan-favorite shows. With the future of the show secure, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Nat @NattyJane9 @obxonnetflix Omg we made it past the 3 season mark holy shit most Netflix shows get canceled like during season 3 and 2 we just made a major milestone @obxonnetflix Omg we made it past the 3 season mark holy shit most Netflix shows get canceled like during season 3 and 2 we just made a major milestone

Lucia Cortés López @luciiiii_crlp @obxonnetflix I'm excited for the two seasons they are all perfects but the third and fourth i think @obxonnetflix I'm excited for the two seasons they are all perfects but the third and fourth i think ✨✨

Annie🥞🍱🪺⧗ @dipyouinhoneyH @obxonnetflix It better come out in summer this time 🙄 @obxonnetflix It better come out in summer this time 🙄

More about the show

Outer banks follows a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and chronicles the conflicts between two teenage groups. The synopsis for the series reads:

"Outer Banks is set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there is a stark social divide between wealthy seasonal residents and working-class locals (who have the nicknames "Kooks" and "Pogues", respectively). The show follows a group of Pogue teenagers who live at The Cut, and are determined to find out what happened to the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father."

It further states:

"Chased by the law and a wealthy group of Kooks from Figure Eight, the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship and money."

The series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow, among many others.

The first two seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes