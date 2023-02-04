What time will Outer Banks Season 3 air on Netflix? Cast list, release date, and plot explored

Outer Banks is coming back soon with another installment on Netflix. Going by the trailer release, there is ample reason to be excited for the third season of the Netflix original series. From dangerous encounters to tearful reunions, season 3 is going to be an adventure.

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, the Netflix teen series follows a group of teenagers in North Carolina. Here, society gets divided between wealthy seasonal residents, Kooks, and local working-class people, the Pogues.

The Pogue teenagers are on a mission to find the missing father of their group leader, John B, and along the way, they discover a buried pirate treasure that seems to change their lives. Teaming up, the Pogues fought law enforcement and the Kooks while also contending with personal relationships and problems of being underprivileged American teenagers.

Everything we know about Outer Banks season 3

Release date

The Outer Banks season 3 release date on Netflix is February 23, 2023. The series got renewed for a third season in December 2021, and after more than a year, the third installment is coming to Netflix. Since it is a Netflix original series, it will only be released there. There will be 10 episodes in Season 3 that range in length from 42 minutes to an hour.

The plot synopsis and trailer

Netflix has released the official synopsis for Outer Banks season 3 and it reads as follows:

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

Outer Banks season 3 cast

Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge, is the lead of the Netflix series. In addition to Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron on the show, Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara "Kie" Carrera, Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope Heyward, Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ Maybank, and Charles Harford, who plays Big John and Charles Esten, who plays Ward Cameron, are all regulars on the show.

Along with the lead cast members, the supporting actors in the series are Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron, Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, CC Castillo as Lana Grubbs, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, and Chelle Ramos as Deputy Plumb. Lou Ferrigno Jr, Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo are the new faces joining the cast of Season 3.

Catch Outer Banks season 3 on Netflix.

