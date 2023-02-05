Outer Banks Season 3 trailer: 3 key highlights from Chase Stokes X Madelyn Cline series

Netflix has finally released a new trailer for Outer Banks season 3 and it looks like things are going to be tough for the Pogues. The Netflix adventure series follows the story of a group of friends who get involved with big crime conspiracies while looking for hidden treasures in the paradisiac coastlines.

After two seasons of turmoil and adventure, the Pogues finally find a resting place in Season 2’s finale. However, calm and peace is not long-lasting for the group as the new trailer reveals that there will be more trouble and danger for the Pogues in the new season. Things might get out of hand as they come face-to-face with Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don who intends to use the group to find El Dorado.

3 highlights from the trailer of Outer Banks Season 3

An emotional reunion

Outer Banks season 3 has teased a particularly emotional reunion. John B. and Big John will be reuniting in season 3. John B. was seen going through a tough time in the previous season, getting arrested after intentionally turning himself him for the murder of Susan. But after the charges against him were dropped, he returned with the group to Poguelandia.

Big John has only appeared in numerous flashback sequences throughout the first two seasons. In Outer Banks season 1, Ward Cameron almost murdered Big John, but he managed to get away with his life after being saved by a Barbados man who kept him at his home. Things are about to get heavy with this emotional reunion in the upcoming season of the Netflix series.

Father and daughter reunite

Season 3 seems to be a season of reunions. The trailer teases another reunion, between Kook Princess Sarah Cameron and her father Ward. In season 1, the series portrayed Ward's relationship with Sarah as being much stronger than his relationships with his other children, specifically Rafe.

In season 1 we saw John B. and Sarah drive into the storm to escape, and Ward assumed that the two had died and he had lost his daughter. Even though he eventually found out that his daughter was still alive, which led to more traumatic collisions in season 2, the duo were not reunited. There will definitely be a lot of tears of joy as father and daughter reunite in the upcoming season of Outer Banks, as teased in the trailer.

Tension brewing

While the season 3 trailer teases the treasure-hunting pack chilling in their idyllic new home in Poguelandia, this is the beginning of something very dangerous. While the biggest threat comes from the Caribbean Don, Carlos Singh, who is in search of the treasure, there is also tension brewing between other members of the group.

The biggest tension seems to be the relationship between Wade and Rafe. In the trailer, we see Rafe telling his father that he does not need him anymore. For a long time, Rafe has been trying to win over his father's approval while contending with his own past trauma and ongoing battle with drug addiction. The outburst from him is indicative of bigger problems brewing.

Outer Banks Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2023.

