Outer Banks season 3 new cast members explored

Outer Banks season 3, the brand-new season of the mystery-adventure thriller series, will make its arrival on Thursday, February 23, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate have acted as creators of the series.

The brief synopsis for Outer Banks season 3, dropped by Netflix, reads:

"New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city."

The lead cast members, who are also series regulars, including Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss, among others, will be seen reprising their roles in the upcoming season of the series.

Besides them, three new promising actors have also joined the season 3 cast list. These include Lou Ferrigno Jr., Andy McQueen, and Fiona Palomo.

Three new actors join the cast of Outer Banks season 3

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh

Renowned Canadian actor Andy McQueen is all set to play the significant role of a ruthless Caribbean Don named Carlos Singh in the third season of the Netflix series.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Singh in Disappearance at Clifton Hill, Detective Malik Abed in Coroner, Steve in Books of Blood, Peter in Defining Moments, and Jeffrey in Sugar Daddy.

The 31-year-old has also been a part of other movies and TV series, including Nurses, Little Orphans, Robbery, Home in Time, Mrs. Davis, I Like Movies, The Death Doula, Defining Moments, Station Eleven, The Handmaid's Tale, Killjoys, Love After Death, Ruby's Tuesday, Space & Time, Brown Girl Begins, People on Earth, and a few others.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Ryan

Popular American actor Lou Ferrigno Jr. will be seen portraying the pivotal role of Singh's top security officer Ryan in the latest season of Outer Banks.

The 38-year-old actor marked his television debut with a role in Days of Our Lives in 2013. He is best known for playing the role of Donovan Rocker in S.W.A.T., Jason in Legend of the Muse, Josh in A Place Called Hollywood, Rex Tyler in Stargirl, Weston Wade in Old Flames Never Die, Detective Ben Hayes in Nightshade, Jett Masterson in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and Louis in How I Met Your Mother.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Teen Wolf, The Rookie, 9-1-1, Muse, The Mindy Project, Nation's Fire, and more.

Fiona Palomo as Sofia

The highly talented 24-year-old actress Fiona Palomo will be seen playing the vital role of a self-identified Pogue, Sofia in season 3 of Outer Banks.

The Mexican actress is best known for portraying the character María in Control Z and Vivi San Román in Gossip Girl: Acapulco. Fiona Palomo has also been a part of a few other well-known TV series and movies, including Torn from Her Arms, Cagney and Lacey, Nada Que Ver, La Negociadora, and more.

Don't forget to catch season 3 of Outer Banks, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

