Fans recently received a much-awaited update about Outer Banks season 4 at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event held in São Paulo, Brazil. The first look teaser for the upcoming season of the hit show was released, which featured the characters in their element.

According to Fansided, its production for the new season began on Monday, June 12, 2023, and it is scheduled to wrap up by December 15, 2023. Show co-creator Jonas Pate revealed that the story will continue in North Carolina and fans can't wait to see what season 4 brings to the table.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes as John B. Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara "Kie" Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Austin North as Topper, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo in pivotal roles.

Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix: What do we know so far about the plot?

Season 3 of the show saw the Pogues having the time of their life on the desert island of Poguelandia. However, their days of peace and laughter ended soon. John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo were pushed back into reality and their hunt for the treasure began.

While the plot for season 4 has been kept under wraps, fans can expect yet another fascinating treasure hunt to unfold in the new installment of the show.

In an interview with Variety, Madelyn Cline who plays Sarah Cameron, got candid about her character. She truly believed that Sarah has seen a considerable amount of growth throughout the show.

"We’ve seen her truly grow up a lot. She’s gone from a teenager who doesn’t have much of a care in the world or responsibilities to having the weight of so many things on her shoulders. She’s learned that family is not just something that you are born into but something that you can choose," she said.

She continued:

"She’s learning to speak up for herself, put her foot down, and learning to discern what is right and wrong versus right or wrong being something that you’re told. This season, we continue to piggyback on that with a few wrenches thrown into the mix. She found this voice, and she’s learning how to make decisions for herself."

Outer Banks synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Outer Banks reads:

"A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."

The show premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, and received heaps of love. The title was then renewed for a second season, which released on July 30, 2021, and the third premiere on February 23, 2023. Each season consisted of 10 episodes and took the audience on a thrilling ride.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who serve as the show's co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners, recently released a statement on the Netflix website.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of ‘Outer Banks.’ Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen," they wrote.

Fans now await more information about season 4 of the hit series.

