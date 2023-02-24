Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: Who dies in the bloodbath?

Outer Banks season 3 concluded with a bang, much like it had begun, going far off the base — even by Outer Banks standards. This season saw the protagonists, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) chase the fabled El Dorado.

The feature-length final episode was filled with twists and multiple deaths. It also contained some nail-biting drama as a bloody finale unfolded in the jungle, which the group had reached by various means.

John B and company made it to the Orinoco Basin with the help of Ward (Charles Esten), while Kie (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) arrived with assistance from Barracuda Mike. Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) also reached the location with his gang for a final showdown.

Note - Major spoilers ahead.

Outer Banks season 3 ending explained: Sins of the fathers

The final part of Outer Banks season 3 witnessed the groups trying to locate Jose, a tour guide who could translate the Gnomon. Ward also had the same idea about Jose. But he, being too weak to continue the perilous journey, suggested that he wait outside for Singh's men.

Meanwhile, John B. and his group reached the Gnomon idol, getting their hands on the riddle that would lead to the ultimate treasure. Big John's (played by Charles Halford) wary nature put them behind schedule, but he managed to locate El Dorado. Just when things looked bright, Singh and his men appeared, revealing that Ward had sold them off.

This put them in a difficult position, but Big John refused to translate the clues, resulting in a shootout. Big John was injured but the group managed to escape the place. Meanwhile, Ward tried to get his daughter, Sarah, to join his side. However, she made it clear that was not happening.

As the group arrived at the cave, Big John revealed clues about the treasure. Sarah and John B. went into the fabled El Dorado only to discover that the city of gold was far different from what they'd imagined. Anyhow, they collected the hunks of gold and made their way out.

It turned out that Singh and his men had reached the location following Big John's blood trail. Holding the group at gunpoint, Singh asked them to hand over the gold and Big John to step out of his hiding place.

The latter did reveal himself but with a stick of dynamite in hand. When Singh did not let Sarah and John B. go, Big John set off the dynamite, letting himself, John B., and Sarah escape unscathed with the gold.

Before the group could come to terms with the victory, Ward turned up with a gun. But his attack was interrupted by JJ and the others as they arrived just in time. Sarah took the gun away from her father to prevent him or anyone from getting shot.

In a final twist, Ryan (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), Singh's second-in-command, turned up. Despite John B.'s attempts at surrendering, Ryan took a shot at Sarah. Ward sacrificed himself to save his daughter's life by taking the bullet and pushing the gunman off a cliff.

Big John also bled to death from his injuries, resulting in two major character deaths. The final scene of Outer Banks season 3 saw a time jump where an old man handed them another quest, the captain's log of Blackbeard.

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

