Social media star Charleston White was reportedly arrested on a charge of cruelty towards animals. While dеtailеd information about thе arrеst has not bееn released yеt, an alleged arrеst rеport went viral on social mеdia platforms, seemingly revealing thе othеr chargеs against him.

As per the alleged rеport, Whitе was arrеstеd on Dеcеmbеr 18, 2023, in Tarrant County, Tеxas. Hе was reportedly arrеstеd on two counts of aggravatеd assault with a dеadly wеapon and one count of animal cruelty.

His rеprеsеntativеs arе yеt to commеnt on his alleged arrеst.

Charleston White's criminal history

Charleston White was reportedly arrested on December 18, 2023, in Texas, on one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As mentioned earlier, his arrest report went viral on social media, adding to his long criminal history that dates back to the '90s.

In March this year, the FBI launched an investigation against White after he was reportedly charged with kidnapping Asian women, as per HipHopDX. The publication reported that a video featured him being escorted by two police officers and he was later released from custody. White revealed through an Instagram Live that he was at his mother's home when he was "picked up by the FBI."

White further stated that someone got in touch with the FBI and sent them a picture of the M50 he purchased. The picture allegedly featured White holding the weapon inside a gun store.

"And they said that I got Asian girls — now, this what the FBI said they said — they said I got Asian girls held hostage with Glocks, switches and bombs. What they did was, they was watching my Live! ‘Cause they watch my Live all the time," he said, as per HipHopDX.

According to Briefly, Charleston White was reportedly sent to the juvenile detention center, Giddings State School in 1991, for his involvement in criminal activities. Following his release in 1998, he joined a university to complete his education.

Charleston White pursued a career as a social media star and entrepreneur

Briefly reported that Charleston White spent his childhood in Texas and is known as the founder of HYPE Youth Outreach, which was launched in 2012. The organization aims to help people involved with Texas gangs to turn their lives around.

The 44-year-old enrolled at the Texas Wesleyan University to study law. He launched a YouTube channel in 2020 and is the owner of a website called The Real Charleston White. The site features a collection of clothes and other accessories. As per Pop&Top, he has two children but dеtailеd information about his personal life is currently unknown.

He is active on Instagram and has around 20,000 followers. He often shares multiple videos on the platform and interacts with netizens online.

Official information on his alleged arrest is currently awaited.