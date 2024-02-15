Political aide Huma Abedin is reportedly dating Alex Soros as per the former's latest Instagram Story. Abedin reposted a story of Soros where the duo were sitting together inside a Paris-based restaurant and a sticker reading "Happy Valentine's Day" was also added to the picture.

According to The New York Times, Alex was born to billionaire George Soros and he is 38 years old as of 2024. Alex has been looking over the operations of his father George's company Open Society Foundations since June 2023 after George transferred the company's control to his son.

A glimpse of the story (Image via humaabedin/Instagram)

While the picture of Huma and Alex has gone viral on all the social media platforms, the duo are yet to respond to the dating reports from their side.

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros's age gap explained as the duo hint towards their relationship

Huma Abedin's name has been trending in the headlines after she shared a picture with Alex Soros. The pair have an age difference of around nine years since Huma is 47 years old and Alex is 38.

Abedin and Soros were sitting inside a restaurant and the former was spotted in a shining gold outfit. The table was full of red roses and there were two jewelry boxes.

The reports of Huma and Alex dating each other come almost nine months after Abedin was seen with her former husband Anthony Weiner at the Inner Circle charity show held at the Ziegfeld Theater. This also led to rumors that Abedin and Weiner may have opted for reconciliation.

However, Huma Abedin later clarified in an interview with The Post that they were separated and received invitations from their close friends for the event. As per CBS News, Alex and Huma began dating in 2007 and exchanged vows in 2010. The pair are the parents of a son and they split in 2016.

Abedin and Weiner separated after the latter was involved in a s*xting scandal and Abedin announced their separation through a statement that reads in part:

"Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy."

Huma Abedin was reportedly dating Bradley Cooper in 2022

Six years after Huma Abedin separated from Anthony Weiner, there were reports that Huma was secretly dating Bradley Cooper. Insiders for Page Six initially revealed the news in July 2022 and they reportedly met each other through a mutual friend, Anna Wintour, an editor for Vogue.

Huma went shopping the same month at Madwell and Sephora and wore a black-and-white dress during the outing. She was also asked by a reporter regarding the reports of her dating Cooper but she did not respond.

Abedin also appeared for an interview with WSJ Magazine in October 2022, saying that she has always been against dating. She addressed the reason behind the same and said:

"I was invited to so many dinner parties and there'd be all these women I found to be much smarter, much more beautiful, much more everything. Here I was, this serious little political aide in a suit."

She was questioned if she would return to dating and she replied by saying that she was still open to accepting any kind of relationship.

