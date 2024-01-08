"And Bradley Cooper remains awardless": Maestro actor trolled online after failing to bag any wins at Golden Globes 2024

Bradley Cooper, nominated for his film Maestro, once again failed to bag a Golden Globe after losing Best Actor and Best Director to Oppenheimer. The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024, saw the 49-year-old actor attend the event with his mother Gloria Campano, decked in a double-breasted black tuxedo with black shoes.

Bradley Cooper is yet to win a Golden Globe despite being nominated six times. His earlier nominations include Best Director and Best Actor for 2018's A Star Is Born, Best Supporting Actor for 2013's American Hustle, and Best Actor for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook.

The actor's unfortunate snub at the awards ceremony left social media trolls in stitches, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) posting:

"And Bradley Cooper remains awardless."

Expand Tweet

Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and Best Director of a Motion Picture for the biopic Maestro and lost to Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan, respectively. Oppenheimer celebrated a sweeping victory at the Golden Globes, winning five awards, including Best Drama.

"And nothing for Bradley Cooper": Hangover star trolled on social media for failing to win a Golden Globe

Bradley Cooper's portrayal of the prolific composer Leonard Berstein in the musical biopic Maestro earned him several nominations at the Golden Globes, but he ultimately lost to Oppenheimer.

The actor's lack of awards amused netizens on social media. Here are some of their reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Maestro is a biopic about Leonard Berstein, the prolific composer of the musical A West Side Story. It revolves around his professional career and relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

Bradley Cooper wrote, directed, and starred in the movie produced by Steven Spielberg. According to The Daily Mail, speaking with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2022, Bradley Cooper explained how he came about directing the movie:

"I'll never forget this. He [Spielberg] came, we were sitting there and I'm showing him A Star Is Born and he's all the way on the other side on the front row. It's a pretty huge screen."

He continued:

"He gets up and I'm like, "Oh he's going to the bathroom now?" and I was like, "That's it, it's over." If he's going to the bathroom at this point in the movie … and he gets up, he walks over, and I'm putting my head down and the next thing I know I feel his face here and he says, because it's loud, "You're f*cking directing Maestro!""

As per the New York Post, Maestro garnered some criticism for Bradley Cooper's use of a prosthetic nose to emphasize Berstein's Jewishness, with many Jewish people calling it a prime example of "Jewface." The film's makeup artist, Kazu Hiro, later issued an apology to The Post, saying that he was sorry if he had "hurt anyone's feelings."

Maestro was released in select theatres on November 22, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix since December 20.

Oppenheimer and Succession sweeps Golden Globes 2024, taking home the major awards

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards was a star-studded event, with celebrities putting their best foot forward for 2024's first awards show.

The clear winner of the evening was the period biopic Oppenheimer, which won a whopping five awards, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Drama, Best Score for Ludwig Göransson, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Expand Tweet

According to The Guardian, Taylor Swift was in attendance due to her concert movie The Eras Tour, which was nominated for the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. She lost to Greta Gerwig's Barbie, hailed as a blockbuster and the first female-directed movie to make over $1 billion at the box office.

Expand Tweet

On the television side, HBO's Succession dominated all categories, winning four awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Matthew Macfadyen, Best Drama, Best Female Actor for Sarah Snook, and Best Male Actor for Kieran Culkin.

Expand Tweet

Other "dramedies" that won were FX’s The Bear for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy), with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri winning Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).

Netflix’s Beef won Best Television Limited Series, with Ali Wong (Best Actress) and Steven Yeun (Best Actor) sweeping the rest for the series in the respective categories.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The awards show received flak last year after a February 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Times found that the Globes-governing Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members and numerous corruption issues.

According to The Guardian, the Association was disbanded and sold to a private equity firm and Dick Clark Productions. It was later reformed with a diverse body of 300 international members representing 76 countries and 60% racial and ethnic diversity.