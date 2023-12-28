Well-known businessman Gaston Glock recently passed away on December 27, 2023, at the age of 94. Glock's cause of death has not been confirmed by his family members and company. Gaston was married to Kathrin Glock at the time of his death, and they had an age difference of around 50 years, as per Thе Sun.

He formed a company called Glock Inc. in 1963, and his death was also announced on the company's official website. The website also recalled his successful work and journey over the years.

Kathrin shared a black-and-white picture on her official Instagram page where Gaston was kissing Kathrin on the forehead. The caption reads:

"Endless love."

Gaston is survived by Kathrin, along with his three children, including two sons and a daughter.

Gaston Glock's wifе Kathrin has been serving in various positions at Glock Inc. for many years

Gaston Glock and Kathrin Glock exchanged vows in 2011, and Kathrin has pursued a successful career as an еntrеprеnеur, as per her LinkedIn profile. The Sun reported that Gaston and Kathrin rеportеdly mеt back in 2004.

Kathrin's LinkedIn profile says that she is an entrepreneur, and starting in 2011, she has been the CEO of Glock GmbH. She also served in various departments of Glock Inc. throughout her career.

Kathrin's Instagram profile additionally states that she has been involved with wildlife conservation and natural protection.

Kathrin was Gaston's second wife, and he was previously married to Helga Glock in 1962. Gaston and Helga split in 2011, and Helga sued Gaston, demanding her share of his weapons company.

Helga also claimed in the lawsuit that her children were removed from their respective positions in the company, as per The New York Times. Although Helga was granted alimony, she failed to win the case for her share in the company.

She filed another lawsuit in 2014 on charges of cheating, but the court dismissed the case twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Gaston Glock's successful career explained in brief

The New York Times reported that Gaston Glock started his career by doing small jobs. He later gained recognition as the founder of Glock Inc., and his company made profits of around $500 million from its sales by 2017.

The journey of Glock's company started several years ago, and he never had any experience in the world of weapons. He reportedly heard two army officers speak of a contract for a pistol back in the 80s.

He addressed his idea for handguns with a few officers and formed a pistol with the feature of easy reloading. The weapon was said to be one of the cheapest guns ever produced, and the majority of the parts were made from plastic. The gun was introduced in the US at a time when there was an increase in criminal cases.

The profits earned by Gaston Glock's company helped him form his estate. He was allegedly attacked by one of his business partners in 1999, who was revealed to be Jacques Pecheur, and sentenced to 20 years.