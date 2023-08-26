"Power of the sonichu medallion": Hilarious Chris Chan memes erupt as infamous YouTuber is released and has all charges dropped

Christine Chandler, popularly known as Chris Chan online has gotten her criminal charges dropped. On 1 August 2021, the YouTuber was arrested and charged with incest after she was exposed for having s*xual relations with her 79-year-old mother. As per a legal document, the Sonichu webcomic series creator now walks free. Many have taken to the internet to express their shock over the news. One netizen hilariously noted:

Reddit user u/memedaddy69xxx took to the r/ChrisChanSonichu Reddit forum and attached a legal document which showed “Virginia Courts Case Information.” In the same, it was revealed that during a pre-trial hearing that took place on 8 August 2023, it was finalized that Chan’s case will be dismissed.

Chris Chan was charged with a class five felony initially.

Twitter user @UnDefiniedGaymer took to the social networking site and noted that the 41-year-old will also not be registered as a s*x offender.

Reddit user u/CyborgAlgoInvestor also shared their speculations about Chan’s court proceedings. They claimed that the vlogger’s defense lawyer may have listed plenty of instances of the internet personality displaying mental health issues. Speaking about what may have happened, the Reddit user noted:

“So, the Prosecutor/State of Virginia drops the charges on the condition Chris be institutionalized to a certain degree and that he be kept away from Barbara.”

For those unversed, Barbara is Chan’s mother.

The Reddit user also added that it was possible that the charges against Chris Chan were dropped considering the “immense trauma and potential harassment” the jury would have to experience if a trial was to taken place. They also noted that Chris’ popularity online would have also played a major role.

Who is Chris Chan?

The online figure is best known as the creator of the Sonichu comic, which is a combination of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu. On Twitter, she described herself as:

“I am Mrs. Christine W. Chandler Sonichu, Goddess of the Nations of Cwcville, Comma, and the Commodore Consoles, and the Creator of Sonichu and Rosechu. She/Her. I Am Female; please address and talk about me with the correct Pronouns. She/Her/Hers. Thank you.”

On Tumblr, she described herself as a “Lesbian Tanswoman.”

She studied design and computer-aided drafting at the Piedmont Virginia Community College as per her Facebook page.

Biography Daily revealed that she was diagnosed with high functioning autism when she was a child.

On July 30, 2021, an internet user leaked a phone call they had with Chan, where the former pretended to be a woman named “Bella.” Recordings revealed that Chan admitted to getting intimate with her mother.

On 1 August, 2021, the internet personality was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia for “s*x crimes against a family member.”

This is not the first time Chan has gotten into trouble with the law. In October 2011, Chan and her mother were arrested after the latter hit a store manager with a car. This led to them having to pay a fine, undergo community service and also serve a year of probation.