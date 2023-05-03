"And so the post prison saga begins": Chris Chan spotted at Walmart post release from jail, sparks hilarious reactions

Christine Chandler, popularly known as Chris Chan, was recently spotted at a Walmart store after her arrest on August 1, 2021. She was arrested at the Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia on charges of inc*st. Chan was held without bail after alleged instances of having s*xual relations with her then 79-year-old mother, who had dementia.

The creator of the Sonichu series was released by court order on March 27, 2023, much to Twitter's surprise.

Post her release, YouTuber Chan was spotted at a Walmart store, and pictures of the same surfaced online. Netizens shared memes, gifs, and jokes in response to her release and sighting at the outlet.

Netizens shared several memes post-Chris Chan's release from prison

Chris Chan has been referred to as "the most documented person" in internet history. She had been trolled by the internet for over a decade before she was arrested and charged with inc*st.

When she was spotte in a Walmart, several citizens took to Twitter to discuss her "sighting" and mentioned she was spotted "out in the wild." Some users expressed their opinions with memes, gifs, and jokes.

Copper @CopperCab Some people spotted Chris Chan "in the wild" yesterday and act like they've witnessed bigfoot or some other cryptid lmao Some people spotted Chris Chan "in the wild" yesterday and act like they've witnessed bigfoot or some other cryptid lmao https://t.co/EPnDOYaq6V

Samsek @SamsekGato ALERT! CHRIS CHAN HAS BEEN SIGHTED! REPEAT! CHRIS CHAN HAS BEEN SIGHTED! ALERT! CHRIS CHAN HAS BEEN SIGHTED! REPEAT! CHRIS CHAN HAS BEEN SIGHTED! https://t.co/Q0UCeMINOr

Speedy @Speedymctweet My friend found Chris Chan lurking around lmao My friend found Chris Chan lurking around lmao https://t.co/9dPJ3TBC6d

Cult @yesmynameiscult “Sir, Chris Chan has been spotted.” “Sir, Chris Chan has been spotted.” https://t.co/iNELd0IfSn

Madi @AriaStrife CHRIS CHAN WAS SPOTTED IN THE WILD???? CHRIS CHAN WAS SPOTTED IN THE WILD???? https://t.co/bBw1pyUYfJ

Acetaminochan @AnimeTylenol Waltmart shoppers seeing Chris-Chan walking around the aisles Waltmart shoppers seeing Chris-Chan walking around the aisles https://t.co/5aBIot1hez

Chris Chan and the progression of her case

In Virginia, engaging in s*xual relations with one's father or mother is a Class 5 felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison. However, Chan was reportedly released on bail when put in front of a Grand Jury on March 27.

As per Insider, in August 2016 Chan wrote in a Facebook post that she had "dreams of having s*x" with her mother but stated that she never acted on it.

Over the years, Chan's life was documented with leaked emails, private diary entries, and personal conversations being put up online. As per Insider, on July 30, 2021, a Kiwi Farms user leaked a recording of a telephonic conversation between themselves and Chan. During the conversation, Chan allegedly discussed having s*xual relations with her mother. She was then arrested on August 1, 2021, on one count of incest.

She was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and came out as transgender in August 2014. She then went on to change her name to Christine in 2016.

David Heilberg, Chan's attorney, said in a statement in 2021:

"Ms. Chandler's frequent and sometimes over-the-top presence on the internet is partly a product of mental health issues causing misguided attention seeking and often provocative engagement with others."

Chris Chan has reportedly been the subject of many controversies. The YouTuber wanted a girlfriend with specific qualities and had dubbed the search a "Love Quest." Some of the required qualities included - being single, 18 years old, neurotypical, and more.

Poll : 0 votes