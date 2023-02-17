Who were Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph? Officials identify victims of Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crash

On February 15, 2023, Tennessee National Guard pilots Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph died in a Black Hawk crash in Madison County, Alabama, approximately 75 miles from the Tennesse border.

According to NPR, the accident occurred during a training flight. While the cause of the incident has not been determined by officials, it is known that they were approaching Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft appeared to fail, leading to a crash near Alabama Highway 33. No one else was harmed in the incident.

As per Fox, Daniel Wadham had served in the National Guard for 15 years, while Randolph had served 13 years. At the time of the accident, they were both in Nashville's Berry Field Air National Guard Base, serving with A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion.

Daniel Wadham was involved in law and order-related jobs

As stated on his LinkedIn Profile, Daniel Wadham had a history in the police and the military. From 2003 to 2013, he studied Criminal Justice and Homeland Security at Austin Peay State University before receiving a master's in Criminal Justice and Law enforcement Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2022.

Over the years, Daniel Wadham worked several jobs, most related to law enforcement and the military. He not only served as a squad leader in the Tennessee Army National Guard but also as a patrol officer in the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In his bio, he noted:

"I have served honorably in the U.S. Army, first as combat engineer and then as a military policeman team member, eventually becoming squad leader, managing 15 personnel. I have been consistently chosen for advanced positions over my peers due to my dedication to excellence and strong work ethic."

At the time of their deaths, Daniel Wadham and Danny Randolph were Chief Warrant Officers.

The background of Danny Randolph

A graduate of Aeronautics and Aviation from Middle Tennessee State University, Danny Randolph was a member of the Military Science Society during his time in college.

In 2012, after beginning a Computer Systems Network and Telecommunications course at Colorado Technical University, Randolph briefly worked as Tech Support at Asurion. During this time, he was already serving as a Blackhawk pilot in the National Guard, a post he was first assigned in 2009.

Officials respond to the deaths of the National Guard Pilots

In an official statement, Tennessee's adjutant general, Brigadier General Warner Ross, noted:

"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also commented on their deaths:

"(I am) saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief."

The crash is currently under investigation.

