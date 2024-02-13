Who was Bob Edwards married to? Net worth, family life, and all about the veteran NPR broadcaster as he dies aged 76

All Things Considered star Bob Edwards, 76, unexpectedly passed away on February 10, 2024. The cause of death has not been made official. The broadcaster was married to Windsor Johnston and had two children from his previous marriage to Sharon Kelly.

Bob's death was announced by Johnston through Facebook who wrote that he was surrounded by his two kids. Windsor further stated that Bob was happy for the "well wishes, loving memories and messages of healing" he received. The post continued:

"The world of broadcasting has lost a behemoth. Bob was an absolute master at his skill and left an indelible mark on the field of journalism. He was a stickler for even the tiniest of details and lived by the philosophy that "less is more.""

Windsor Johnston stated that Bob Edwards was an inspiration for the current generation of journalists. She mentioned that she recently celebrated her 12 years of marriage with Bob and added:

"It's unbearable to think of a life without him, but until we meet again I'll continue to listen for that beautiful voice in my ear, wishing me luck and telling me to "break a lip.""

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from those who were familiar with Bob's work over the years.

Bob Edwards tied the knot thrice: Personal life explored in detail

Bob Edwards was known for his successful career as a broadcaster over the years. He tied the knot thrice and as mentioned earlier, he had two children named Susannah and Eleanor from one of his marriages.

His first two marriages were with Joan Murphy and Sharon Kelly. Detailed information about his relationship with Murphy and Kelly remains unknown except that they divorced later.

The New York Times stated that his third marriage was with Windsor Johnston, who was employed at NPR as a reporter and news anchor. The duo were romantically linked in 2004 when Johnston went to interview Edwards in Philadelphia. The pair tied the knot in 2011.

Windsor served in various other positions over the years, including WRTI, where she was a morning news anchor and news director. She was previously employed at WHYY and Metro Network.

Johnston completed her graduation at Temple University and additionally serves as a professor of journalism at the American University.

Bob Edwards accumulated a lot of wealth from his career

Bob Edwards appeared as a host of various shows since the 60s and gained recognition for presenting Morning Edition. His flawless work contributed to his earnings over the years and his net worth is estimated to be $6 million, as per IdolNetWorth.

From an early age, Edwards showed an interest in radio, and following his graduation, he worked for the Armed Forces Radio and Television. The New York Times claims that Bob was employed by WTOP and NPR before rising to fame for his appearances on Morning Edition.

He remained an important part of Morning Edition for many years until he was removed from the show. The decision was met with a lot of criticism and Bob never returned as the host.

Bob authored a few books such as Fridays with Red: A Radio Friendship and Edward R. Murrow and the Birth of Broadcast Journalism. Edwards was additionally the recipient of many accolades, including a Peabody Award.

