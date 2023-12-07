Who is Maryam Moshiri? BBC News anchor shows the middle finger during live broadcast, sparks wild reactions

Maryam Moshiri, an Iranian-British news anchor, was recently caught flipping off a camera, seconds before a BBC morning news telecast. The moment has now gone viral. The incident occurred during the broadcast of the BBC’s’ Daily Global Programme.

As the channel counted down seconds before the programme was set to begin, the camera abruptly cut to the studio where Moshiri, Daily Global Programme’s chief presenter, was seen flipping off the camera for a split second before she seamlessly transitioned into delivering the news.

Per multiple reports, Maryam Moshiri, an Iranian-British woman who has worked for BBC as a Lead News Presenter since 2003, was announced as the chief presenter for the channel’s successful The Daily Global programme in June 2023. The morning programme was slated to provide viewers “with an in-depth rundown of some of the day’s significant stories from around the world.”

Maryam Moshiri, who graduated with a PG Diploma in Journalism in 2001, began her career at IRN Radi before swiftly moving on to work at the BBC’s Business and Economics Unit. Her sister, Nazanine Moshiri, is also a journalist who has worked as a foreign correspondent for Al Jazeera.

Netizens react as BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri was caught showing the middle finger during a live broadcast

BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri has come under fire after she was caught flipping off a camera seconds before delivering the morning news. The 16-second clip was widely circulated online and has amassed over four hundred thousand views. It has also sparked wild reactions online from bemused netizens, who took to the comments to share their thoughts on the incident.

While some found humor in Moshiri's obvious blunder, others criticized her professionalism as a journalist.

As social media user Chris Rose, with over a hundred thousand followers on X, uploaded the clip on the platform, several took to the comments section to share their wild reactions over the apparent gaffe.

BBC News anchor Tim Willcox was also caught in a gaffe last year

This isn’t the first time a BBC News anchor’s apparent mishap has gone viral online. Last year, presenter Tim Willcox was caught scrolling through his phone with his feet up on the desk during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred when BBC correspondent Ros Atkins was reporting live from Downing Street before the camera abruptly cut to the studio and showed Willcox in a slackened state.

While the moment only lasted a second before Will Cox transitioned to delivering the news, it was enough for netizens to ridicule the anchor and BBC online.