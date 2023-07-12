When was Huw Edwards last seen on TV? Internet speculates whereabouts amid BBC presenter scandal 

As the BBC presenter scandal takes over the internet, netizens have speculated that Huw Edwards was likely the person who made inappropriate contact with a minor. Recently, a mother came forward to reveal that an established BBC journalist had paid her daughter around 35,000 pounds in exchange for explicit pictures. Due to Edwards’ recent absence on screen, many have concluded that he is the person involved.

It is important to note that this article is purely reporting what netizens have been speculating. No official reports of Huw Edwards being the BBC presenter in question have come to light.

In May, the mother of the minor came forward to reveal that one of BBC’s male presenters was paying her daughter money for the past three years in exchange for explicit pictures. The concerned parent also revealed that her child was using the money to fuel her drugs addiction.

BBC since revealed that the person in question was suspended. Many continued to speculate as to who was part of the scandal.

Recently, many have taken to the internet to share that they believe Edwards was the person fired from his job.

When was Huw Edwards last seen on television? Netizens blast presenter as Snapchat video scandal rages on

According to Twitter user @darkagenda, the journalist was last seen on the screen on 5th July when he covered King Charles’ visit to Scotland.

Twitter user @arnau1700 also stated that Edwards was scheduled to appear on The One Show that took place on July 6. However, another guest took his place. The netizen was evidently alluding to the fact that the presenter might have been sacked by then.

MG @arnau1700 @darkagenda Huw Edwards was due to appear on the one show on Thursday evening last week, but he wasn't there. Another guest took his place. @darkagenda Huw Edwards was due to appear on the one show on Thursday evening last week, but he wasn't there. Another guest took his place. https://t.co/ZR2JcJiDJT

Other netizens continued to point fingers towards the journalist. Some also pointed out that he has a history of depression.

Lucie Fur @Lucie_Fur99 Much being made of Huw Edwards, who has a history of Depression, not appearing on TV for the last few days. Is it not just remotely possible that he's been hounded so appallingly on SM, he's now too unwell to work? Much being made of Huw Edwards, who has a history of Depression, not appearing on TV for the last few days. Is it not just remotely possible that he's been hounded so appallingly on SM, he's now too unwell to work?

this is where it is at @thisiswhereit Has anyone seen Huw Edwards lately Has anyone seen Huw Edwards lately 👀

Kylie 🇪🇸 ⚽️ @KC__1988 You know what, if this isn’t Huw Edwards then I really worry for him. He’s spoken openly about depression leaving him bedridden, so if this isn’t him and he has been thrown to the lions for the past few days, I can’t imagine where his head will be at. You know what, if this isn’t Huw Edwards then I really worry for him. He’s spoken openly about depression leaving him bedridden, so if this isn’t him and he has been thrown to the lions for the past few days, I can’t imagine where his head will be at.

rennie paxton @renpaxton I love BBC News especially my favourite Welsh man Huw Edwards. Trouble is....I've not seen him for a while. Where has he gone ? I love BBC News especially my favourite Welsh man Huw Edwards. Trouble is....I've not seen him for a while. Where has he gone ?

Huw Edwards has been battling depression since 2002. He has revealed in the past that the condition occasionally left him “bedridden” and that it would “hit [him] like a strong wave and then go away.”

In 2022, he shared that he began boxing alongside lightweight champion Clinton McKenzie to help him battle the same.

Speculation of Edwards being the person involved in the scandal rages on as an explicit Snapchat video has come to light. In the same, viewers could see a man’s exposed derriere. Majority of the internet believed it was Edwards. This only added fuel to the fire as netizens blasted him online for allegedly asking the minor for explicit photos.

At the time of writing this article, Edwards had not responded to the accusations. He is married to television producer Vicky Flind who has also maintained her silence. The couple are parents to five children.

Who has replaced Huw Edwards?

As Huw Edwards’ time at BBC News at 10 has come to an end, Reeta Chakrabarti has taken his position. The 58-year-old joined the news organization in 1993 and climbed up the ladder. She initially worked as a BBC Radio Leicester anchor. She went on to work as a reporter and producer for BBC News.

The journalist graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Oxford.

She has received many accolades during her tenure as a journalist including the Television Journalist of the Year award by the Royal Television Society.

