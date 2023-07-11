Has Jon Kay been suspended? Status explored amid BBC presenter scandal

Jon Kay, the co-host of BBC Breakfast alongside Sally Nugent took to Twitter on Monday, July 10, to announce his two weeks’ leave of absence. In his tweet, Jon Kay explained how the leave is a long-planned one and he takes it every year to spend some time with family and enjoy some additional slumber time.

He also added that he will be back within a fortnight to join Sally Nugent on the red sofa and continue with BBC Breakfast.

Amidst the ongoing BBC presenter scandal, Jon Kay’s leave of absence has given rise to speculation. Netizens have started to believe that he may be the unnamed BBC broadcaster who has been suspended for allegedly paying €35,000 to a teenager in exchange for s*xually explicit images.

However, nothing can be said for certain from Jon Kay’s recent tweet and there’s no indication that he is the one involved in the scandal.

Jon Kay’s shoes will be filled by Ben Johnson for the next 2 weeks

Jon Kay, who has been part of BBC Breakfast since 2010 will be away for two weeks as mentioned in his tweet, and his shoes will be filled by another BBC presenter, Ben Thompson, in the time being. Kay usually hosts BBC Breakfast with his co-host Sally Nugent between Monday and Wednesday.

The 53-year-old will be busy spending some vacation time with his family and said that for the next two weeks, his alarm clock will be on rest. While his fans stepped in to wish Jon Kay a relaxing holiday, others pointed out that it was a shame that he had to clarify his temporary absence from the show.

Jon Kay’s tweet comes amidst the allegation that a BBC presenter allegedly paid a minor from 2020 to 2023 for s*xually explicit images. The teenager in turn used the money to abuse drugs, forcing their mother to defend their innocence.

Who is Jon Kay?

Born in Hull and raised in Cheshire, Jon Kay moved to California to attend high school. Thereafter, he studied political science in Devon and later found interest in broadcast journalism while attending the University of Exeter and spending time at its campus radio station.

He joined BBC in 1993 as a trainee reporter, working at its local radio stations in Newcastle and Suffolk. Within a few months, he got a full-time job at BBC Bristol as a journalist. Soon, he relocated to London to work as BBC’s political reporter and news correspondent and earned his name in both roles.

During the first decade of the 21st century, Jon Kay with his journalist wife Francesca traveled all across the world including China, South East Asia, Australia, and Central America – reporting for the BBC. He has also been BBC’s lead foreign correspondent based in LA and Washington DC.

Over the years, he has broadcasted breaking news such as the murder of Jo Yeates, Vanessa George’s child abuse scandal, and repatriations at Wootton Bassett.

Kay has also presented Drive on 5 Live, BBC News at Six and Ten during London 2012 Olympics and was the first on-air to mark the centenary of the Titanic tragedy.

He has also been part of several BBC docuseries. He joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2010 while also continuing as a reporter for BBC News.

BBC presenter scandal at a glance

For those unaware, the BBC presenter scandal arose last week when The Sun published a story on behalf of the victim’s mother. Back in May, the mother allegedly complained directly to BBC authorities about how a presenter from its organization has been exploiting her kid by giving them money in exchange for sharing indecent photos and performing illicit acts over video calls.

When BBC failed to take any action against the said presenter, the mother went to the press and told The Sun how she saw her child stripping their underpants for a senior BBC broadcaster.

She also mentioned how that person was on air until July 5 and even attended a high-profile awards ceremony with his colleagues even after her complaint.

“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life and taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child,” she told The Sun.

The mother also clarified how she never wanted a formal investigation but an end to the disturbing relationship between the BBC presenter and her child. But since BBC was “not acting fast enough on her allegations,” she went to the press to address her concerns.

While no name has been officially released so far, the Metropolitan police has got involved since last Friday, July 7, even though they haven’t received any formal complaint. As for BBC, a spokesperson confirmed how a “substantial and full-blown investigation” was underway.

Several sources such as The Mirror and The Guardian also reported that the concerned BBC presenter has been suspended, but no confirmation has come so far on the same.

Moreover, his identity still remains a mystery, although Huw Edwards’ name emerged on Sunday after a Snapchat clipping showing his b*ttocks surfaced on social media, thus giving rise to speculations.

