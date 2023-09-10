"Cringe": Kamala Harris gets immensely mocked for dancing at Hip-Hop 50 celebration

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris was trolled online after a video of her dancing at a party hosted in celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary began making rounds on the internet. On September 9, the 58-year-old politician took some time to join the year-long celebrations of hip-hop completing half a century of entertaining and influencing the music culture.

Harris hosted the event at the vice president's official mansion in northwest Washington, D.C., and was accompanied by hip-hop giants ranging from pioneers such as MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante to more modern musicians like Common and Jeezy.

On September 10, political strategist Joey Mannarino took to his X handle to share a video of Harris enjoying with other attendees at a backyard party and showing off her dance moves at Q-Tip's Vivrant Thing. In the footage, Kamala can be seen dressed in a multi-colored shirt and fuchsia pants with her hair lose.

However, the video was not well received by several internet users who trolled Kamala Harris for her moves and desperate attempt to connect with people.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Kamala Harris' viral video of dancing at the White House's 50th celebration of Hip-Hop. (Photo via @JoeyMannarinoUS/X)

X users react to Kamala Harris' viral video of dancing at the White House's 50th celebration of Hip-Hop

After the video of Kamala Harris dancing at the 50th celebration of Hip-Hop at the White House went viral, X users could not control their laughter. Several users mocked the VP of the US for being "cringe" while some asked the purpose of her celebration since the country is facing many other problems right now.

One of the users also compared her to Michael Scott, a popular character from the comedy mockumentary series, The Office. Steve Carell played the famed role.

While speaking about the impact of Hip-Hop on music and the world, Kamala Harris said:

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form. Born at a back to school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.”

Adding to this, Harris said that Hip-Hop is "American culture" and also said:

“It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

As of writing, Kamala Harris has not responded to the backlash faced on her viral dancing video.