Did Kanye testify at Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

A recently surfaced video on YouTube claimed Kanye West testified at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial. A channel by the name of WhatIsMyStarWorth posted the nearly 27-minute clip on May 21, with the caption:

"1 MINUTE AGO: Kanye West TESTIFIES: "Clive Davis Is More Dangerous Than Diddy"..."

According to the video description, Kanye West made certain claims about Clive Davis, the renowned Grammy-winning producer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The description added:

"The courtroom was left stunned as West opened up about his experiences in the entertainment world, pulling back the curtain on power, control, and secrets hidden at the highest levels."

The news about Kanye West's alleged testimony at the Bad Boy Records founder's trial garnered over 2.1K likes at the time of writing.

Regardless, the claim in this video is fake. It is important to note, Kanye did not take the stand during Combs' high-profile trial as he was not on the list of witnesses.

The disclaimer under the video description further clarified:

"This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official court records or verified testimony confirm these events."

While Kanye's name had been mentioned before the jurors, no direct connection between the Donda rapper and the crux of Combs' legal woes has been established as of now.

Notably, Diddy's trial officially began on May 5, 2025, and has since mentioned several other celebrities alongside Kanye, including Michael B Jordan, Usher, Ne-Yo, former President Barack Obama, actor-comedian Mike Myers, Lauren London, and a few others.

Kanye West did not testify at Diddy's trial

The page WhatIsMyStarWorth's video claim about Kanye West's testimony at Combs' trial is a false narrative.

In the video, it was said that Kanye West reportedly recounted his experience of attending Diddy's parties and working with the record executive on some projects. The rapper allegedly spoke about Combs' "deeply troubling behavior", "manipulation of young artists", and "secret gatherings in undisclosed locations where people lost themselves".

Per the video that claimed to break down "Kanye's bombshell", the rapper claimed Clive Davis orchestrated Whitney Houston's death. Kanye allegedly addressed Clive as "the real puppet master of the music industry's darkest secrets".

Notably, during the narration in WhatIsMyStarWorth's video, the judge has been addressed as a woman, when in reality, Judge Arun Subramanian, who identifies as a man, is currently presiding over Diddy's trial.

Kanye allegedly said the late Whitney Houston was about to expose some industry secrets before her tragic death by drowning in a bathtub:

"She knew too much. She was breaking out, and when you break out, they put you down."

The narration continued:

"Once Kanye had opened the door, he refused to close it. He turned his entire testimony into an unscripted manifesto against Clive Davis, drawing eerie parallels between what happened to Whitney Houston and what he believed nearly happened to himself."

However, the video failed to provide factual evidence or cite credible sources to back its claims. Furthermore, WhatIsMyStarWorth's bio left no room for doubt about the questionable nature of its claims:

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."

The report about Kanye West's testimony during Diddy's trial can thus be inferred as fake. There are several other similar misleading content on WhatIsMyStarWorth's channel that have been debunked on the grounds of lack of authenticity and verified facts.

