Wack 100 says when Kanye West was offered $30M for a tour, he tried to buy the company proving he doesn't want to work for anyone else

Record executive Wack 100 recently recounted an alleged incident of rapper Kanye West offering to buy a company willing to pay him $30 million for a tour to enforce his principle that he did not want to work for anybody. Wack 100 spoke about the incident in length when he appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk on May 6, 2025.

Ad

The record executive claimed the incident occurred when he had been "running around" with Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, years ago.

Wack 100 claimed that one of his associates reached out to him with an offer for the rapper, stating that his company was willing to pay Ye $30 million for a seven-to-ten-show tour. The associate added that his company would also cover all production expenditure and travel.

However, when Wack 100 took the offer to Kanye West, the rapper denied the proposal and offered a counterproposal. Wack claimed that Ye told him he was willing to buy the company or invest in the company's stock so that he did not have to work for someone else.

Ad

Trending

"My guy, when me and Ye was running around together daily, he said, 'Hey bro, tell Ye we got 30 million for him to go do a short run for us. 7 to 10 dates and we'll cover all his production costs and travel.' I'm excited. Ye tell me, 'Alright Wack, tell your guy how much does it cost for me to buy his company and then I'll tour for me or buy into his company, so I can work for me.' Either way it goes, Ye's not working for nobody, but Ye," Wack 100 said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the interview, Wack 100 claimed that he urged Kanye West to rethink the proposal as it was a large sum of money for a weeklong tour. However, the record producer also said that he understood the rapper's stance on the matter, adding, "Seeing what he went through, it makes sense."

"He's in total control" — Wack 100 about Kanye West

During his appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Martyn asked Wack 100 who, in his opinion, was the most powerful artist in the industry currently.

Ad

While Wack's answer was Jay-Z, he continued that Kanye West was the "braveheart" of the industry, adding that "Yeezy and his catalogue is what's driving the value and he [Ye] is 100% in control and nobody can detach to bring him down right now."

"There's only one thing they could do to stop Ye, right now. And if they do it, they make him a martyr. Whatever he does what people consider 'crazy things.' His fans go stream more. They go buy more. He's in total control," Wack 100 continued.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Kanye West has courted controversy after the release of his latest song titled Heil Hitler. The song, released on May 8, has garnered diverse responses from people. While streaming services like Spotify and SoundCloud have removed the song from their platforms, the track is going viral on X, receiving millions of views.

According to NBC News, the polarizing track, uploaded to Ye's X account with an accompanying video, received over 6.5 million views as of May 9. The song has also been shared by many right-wing influencers, including Andrew Tate, who recently uploaded a video of himself listening to it in his car.

Ad

Heil Hitler has been condemned by several Jewish organizations. As per Billboard's May 9 report, Jim Berk, CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (a Jewish human rights organization), called the song "hate speech, pure and simple."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, singer John Legend, Kanye West's former collaborator, revealed that it was sad and shocking to see Ye's "devolution". In a May 11 interview with The Times UK, Legend said:

“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him. He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now. I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution."

Ad

Legen also continued that he believed Ye's "descent" began after his mother Donda's death in 2007 and became "accelerated" in recent times.

Kanye West's Heil Hitler song follows his controversial and antisemitic remarks that first went public in October 2022, leading to Adidas terminating its billion-dollar deal with the rapper. In February 2025, Kanye West continued his antisemitic comments on social media, and had uploaded posts like "I love H*tler" and "I am a N*zi."

Ad

That same month, he sold t-shirts with the Swastika symbol on his Yeezy website for $20. Following this, he was dropped by his talent agency, and his former employee, a Jewish woman, sued him for alleged "wrongful termination, gender and religious discrimination."

Kanye West deactivated his X account in February. While he reinstated it shortly after, the account remains restricted for "potentially sensitive content" as of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More