Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos calls rapper's new controversial song "joyful genius" and "funny"

Milo Yiannopoulos, Kanye West's ex-chief of staff, recently praised the rapper's controversial new song, Heil H*tler, on social media. For the unversed, West, professionally known as Ye, released the music video for his new song on May 8, 2025.

Following the video's release, Yiannopoulos took to X to express his bewilderment at those who chose to ignore Ye's "joyful genius," writing:

Milo Yiannopoulos' tweet about Kanye West's new song (Image via @Nero/X)

According to HipHop DX, the controversial song loops the refrain "N***a, Heil H*tler" and also includes a speech by Adolf H*tler at the end. In the track, Ye mentions allegedly being unable to see his children, rapping:

“With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children.”

In an older version of the song released in April, Kanye West seemingly dissed Drake with the lyrics, "N***as be acting like f***ots, I think they might be Drake.” This lyric, removed from the released version, contradicted Ye's recent positive sentiment about Drake in light of the Canadian rapper's lawsuit with Universal Music Group regarding Not Like Us.

Kanye West's new song comes on the heels of his antisemitic comments

Kanye West's new song, Heil H*tler, comes on the heels of his antisemitic comments on X in February 2025. The rapper has been no stranger to hate speech, facing immense backlash after his antisemitic comments in October 2022 that led to several brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga ending their partnership with the rapper.

While Ye apologized for his comments in late 2023, he seemingly launched another antisemitic diatribe in February 2025. According to NBC News, he took to X to upload posts that read “I love H*tler” and “I’m a N*zi.” In one post, he wrote:

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where’s my f**king apology for freezing my accounts.”

In another post, he wrote:

“I don’t even know what the f**k anti Semitic means. It’s just some bulls**t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls**t.”

Ye also started selling T-shirts featuring the Swastika on his website. After his incessant tweets in February, his X account was suspended. It remains restricted for "potentially sensitive content" as of this article.

In February, Ye's talent agency cut ties with him due to his X posts. According to The Guardian, 33 & West, the agency, said in a statement that the company did not condone Ye's "harmful and hateful remarks." That same month, Kanye West was also sued by his former Jewish employee for alleged "wrongful termination, and gender and religious discrimination."

The lawsuit claimed that the accuser experienced “a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny” from Kanye West. The rapper continues to post on X. According to Billboard, in an X post on March 6, Ye claimed that his "new sound" was called antisemitic, adding that his "next album got that antisemitic sound."

According to HipHop DX, Heil H*tler will be on the tracklist for Kanye West's upcoming album titled Cuck. This is said to follow his newest album, Bully, released in March, and the official version of Donda 2 re-released in April.

