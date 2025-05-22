Diddy's trial judge jokes about playing Muzak or elevator music during sidebars instead of traditional white noise

On the eighth day of Diddy's trial (Wednesday, May 22), Dr. Dawn Hughes testified about the nuances of financial dependence in romantic relationships. The psychologist took the stand as a blind witness and highlighted the key element in the kind of abuse Cassie Ventura allegedly endured at Combs' hands.

Hughes said,

"If you don’t have money, you are left with a feeling of ‘Where am I going to go?’"

Her testimony came days after Diddy's former personal assistant, David James, delivered a similar testimony, claiming that Ventura told him she couldn't leave the Victory rapper because he controls every aspect of her life, right from her rent, home, and car to her career.

Dawn Hughes' testimony led to several long sidebar conversations between the lawyers. During these private conversations, white noise is played in the courtroom's speakers to prevent jurors and other occupants from listening in.

Since the sidebars were significantly longer on Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian joked about playing different music with the jurors, saying,

"We're going to get some Muzak put in for some white noise next time."

In her testimony, Hughes also explained how it takes a victim months or years to report the abuse they undergo, and that they're typically more willing to disclose assaults by strangers than by intimate partners, saying,

"The closer the relationship to the perpetrator, the less likely you’re going to be to disclose."

According to PEOPLE, Hughes' testimony offered the jurors context about how abuse can continue in an intimate relationship. The psychologist has also testified in other high-profile cases, including the ongoing Harvey Weinstein case and the 2022 Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard case.

Diddy's Defense characterizes Dawn Hughes as a biased professional witness

Expand Tweet

While the prosecution put Dr. Dawn Hughes on the stand to offer useful information to the jurors, Diiddy's defense attorneys appeared to object to Hughes's testimony.

According to CNN, Jonathan Bach from the defense said in court that Dawn Hughes makes most of her money as a professional witness, which is why she comes to the stand with a certain "perspective".

The defense also asked Hughes if she had ever testified in defense of a man accused of a sex crime.

"I don't evaluate offenders," Dawn replied.

Following Dawn Hughes, the next witness to take the stand was George Kaplan-Combs' former executive assistant, who pleaded the Fifth Amendment to not testify, but was later asked to after Judge Subramanian signed an immunity agreement to protect him.

Kaplan testified to joining Combs Enterprises in 2013, and was promoted as the Satisfy You rapper's executive assistant ten months later.

His role required him to work between 80 and 100 hours a week, during which he oversaw Diddy's chef, housekeeping staff, and fulfilled all of his needs, conveyed through texts, phone calls, and emails.

According to George, the things Combs would typically ask of him included "clothing or potentially food from somewhere or drugs or liquor or an iPad or a speaker."

Kaplan, who was paid $125,000 weekly while working for Diddy, will return to the stand to resume his testimony on Thursday, May 22.`

