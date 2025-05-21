Who is Dr Dawn Hughes? Clinical psychologist who testified at Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case set to take stand at Diddy trial

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs saw a pivotal development on May 21, 2025, after clinical psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes took the stand as a witness. According to a report by CNN dated May 21, 2025, she was the 11th witness called by the prosecution to bring her extensive expertise to the courtroom in the ongoing trial.

Previously, as per NBC, Dr Dawn Hughes testified in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case in 2022 as the first witness for the defense. During her testimony, she mentioned how she had diagnosed Heard with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after nearly 30 hours of evaluation.

"(Heard’s) report of intimate partner violence is consistent with what we know about intimate partner violence, characterized by physical violence, psychological aggression, sexual violence, coercive control, and surveillance behaviors," she had said.

Amber Heard ultimately lost the case in 2022. However, Dr Dawn Hughes is an American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) certified and a clinical and forensic psychologist, gained broader recognition for her role as an expert witness. She specializes in the assessment and treatment of interpersonal violence, traumatic stress, and anxiety disorders.

As reported by CNN, she was called to testify in Diddy's trial as a “blind expert." In this role, she would offer general insights into victim behavior. She would also provide the jury with information about domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, and traumatic stress.

What else do we know about Dr Dawn Hughes, the Clinical psychologist testifying in Sean Diddy Combs' ongoing case

Dr Dawn Hughes: Image via Getty Images

Based on the information on her website, Dr Dawn Hughes, who recently took the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing case, was a New York City native. She pursued a career at the intersection of psychology and law, earning her B.A. in psychology from Hamilton College. Her interest in forensic psychology began through a field study inside a state psychiatric prison.

After graduation, she worked as a counselor at Narco Freedom, helping individuals recover from heroin addiction. She then received her M.S. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Nova Southeastern University in Florida, with a specialization in traumatic stress and interpersonal violence.

Dr. Hughes completed her predoctoral internship at Yale School of Medicine. She then went on to pursue her postdoctoral fellowship at New York Presbyterian. In 2005, she became board-certified in Forensic Psychology by the ABPP.

According to NBC, Dr Hughes has also played a key role in several high-profile cases. In 2019, during the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, she educated jurors on how serial abusers “gaslight” their victims.

Two years later, she appeared in R. Kelly’s federal trial, explaining how the singer used “psychological entrapment” to control and exploit women.

What did Dr. Dawn Hughes testify during the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs?

Sean Diddy Combs: Image via Getty Images

As per the Live BBC report, Dr Dawn Hughes took the stand in the ongoing trial of Sean Diddy Combs. She shared her insights into the complex dynamics of abuse based on her experience of working with trauma survivors.

She also declared that she had not assessed any victims or witnesses involved in this case, nor had she interviewed anyone connected to the case.

The clinical psychologist opened her testimony by reflecting on her professional background. She stated that her understanding of sexual abuse and trauma was shaped by her extensive training.

Dr Dawn Hughes discussed the behavior of abuse victims. She explained how it was common for individuals to stay in abusive relationships. She described how perpetrators of abuse often exert control not just through physical violence but also through emotional, financial, and psychological tactics.

"It’s about the power and control that the abuser has over the victim," she testified.

Without making any direct reference to Diddy's case, Dr Hughes elaborated that sexual abuse is "a very private harm." This makes it difficult for victims to seek help.

"They experience a tremendous amount of shame, humiliation, degradation...They don’t want to talk about it. They don’t even want to think about it," she added.

As per CNN, the clinical psychologist then highlighted the complexities of abusive relationships. Dr. Hughes pointed out that abusers often include moments of love and kindness, creating a traumatic bond that makes it hard for victims to leave. She added that it often takes multiple attempts before a victim is able to successfully exit such a relationship.

"There’s this pattern of returning and reconciliation, and then returning again", she highlighted.

The clinical psychologist also gave a detailed account of a victim's coping that usually exists within the confines of the relationship. As per Dr Hughes, this coping mechanism sometimes involved fighting back, but the most on was trying to work things out with the abusive partner to "preserve the love". She also added that sometimes victims also use substances to “numb” themselves to the abuse.

Dr Dawn Hughes also emphasized that victims typically need resources to leave, and financial control by abusers can severely limit their options. Disclosure of abuse, as she said, is rarely immediate. Many victims wait months or years before speaking out, often using vague or minimizing language when they do.

As per NBC, Sean "Diddy" Combs was previously accused of multiple charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and is currently undergoing trial for the same. His trial began on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last about 6-8 weeks.

