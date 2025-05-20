Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal tells TikToker prosecution went "lenient" on his former boss outside the courthouse

According to a May 20, 2025, post by X user @ArtOfDialogue_, TikToker @secretservicesam approached Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, outside the federal courthouse during the rapper's trial. When asked what he thought about the ongoing trial and if Sean "Diddy" Combs would get off, Gene Deal said:

"I think the prosecution is doing a great job. They need to keep up the good work. I think they were real lenient on them cause there could have been a way more charge."

The TikToker also asked Gene for his opinion on the rapper's defense allegedly dismantling ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard's testimony during cross-examination. In her testimony, Richard claimed to have witnessed Sean Combs beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and alleged that the rapper threatened her against speaking about the incident.

During cross-examination, Combs' attorney highlighted multiple discrepancies in Richard's account, stating that she met with the feds eight different times and questioning why she didn't speak of the threat at the time. Commenting on the same, Gene Deal said:

"Lot of people traumatize man. You know you gotta look at it that way. You know what I'm saying? This guy (Combs) holded they life in their hands. It makes a big difference."

Gene Deal comments on Cassie Ventura's testimony in Diddy's trial

Gene Deal, who worked for Diddy from 1991 to 2005, has remained one of the few former associates to speak out publicly about the rapper following his arrest in September 2024. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue on May 19, 2025, Gene was asked about Cassie Ventura testifying, in which she claimed that Combs gave her former best friend, Kerry Morgan, a concussion by throwing a wooden hanger on her head.

Speaking about the testimony of Combs' former girlfriend, Gene Deal said:

"I think that Cassie has done a great job and then you know that video speaks for itself that if you think that's the only time that girl got her a** whooped then something is wrong with you."

The video Gene is referring to is reportedly the 2016 surveillance video that CNN released in May 2024. In the video, Diddy is seen violently kicking, dragging, shoving, and grabbing Cassie Ventura in a hotel in California.

Stating how the incident with Kerry Morgan is an example of what Sean Combs is capable of, Gene Deal added:

"By puff throwing a wooden hanger and knocking some girl in the head with it giving her a concussion, if that's the only thing that he's done you think that he's capable of doing you know as far as to females, you're wrong."

Gene also recalled an incident where Diddy allegedly tried to beat one of the dance coordinators while shooting for a show for MTV. He mentioned that Cassie Ventura's testimony painted a picture of "I'm not the only one," adding that the prosecution had done a good job in showing so.

Taking a dig at the defense, Gene said that the rapper's lawyers defended the accusations of his aggressive behavior, saying that "he gets mad, he gets angry, but he's not harmful." He stated that Sean Combs likely wouldn't face jail time for domestic violence alone since it has nothing to do with the feds and is an old account of what went down.

However, he emphasized that Cassie's testimony would be substantial to paint a picture suggesting that if one didn't comply with what the rapper wanted them to, "you could end up hurt some kind of way." Gene connected his theory to the charges of s*x trafficking against the rapper.

Testimonies in Diddy's trial began on May 12, 2025, and many of the witness statements have made headlines. The rapper has been indicted on charges including racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution against him.

