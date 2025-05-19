From private jet to art collection: Diddy's assets that can be seized if rapper gets convicted under RICO

Diddy's ongoing trial has garnered significant attention, particularly regarding the possibility of convictions of the rapper on any or all charges. Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with s*x trafficking, transportation to engage in pr*stitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

According to Fox News' May 19, 2025, report, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged Combs under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). This means the rapper could lose any of the assets that are deemed to have been used to commit a crime.

As per USA Today's report dated May 15, 2025, Diddy's lawyers have hired Stefan Casella, former deputy chief of the Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section, as a consultant for the potential asset forfeiture.

While Casella refused to comment on the particulars of the case, the former DOJ expert said:

“RICO forfeiture is intended to be very broad, and so it has significant consequences. So, it's going to boil down to what they can prove was part of the enterprise.”

Fox News reported that among the rapper's various assets, the ones that are at risk of seizure include his Gulfstream G550 jet, known as LoveAir, which costs over $25 million. He leases the jet and has listed it for sale to help cover his hefty legal bills. Along with a $1.6 million luxury car collection, high-end real estate, Sean Combs owns a significant art collection featuring pieces by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

According to BBC's report dated May 2019, the rapper was the mystery buyer of Past Times by Kerry James Marshall, which was auctioned in 2018 for $21.2 million. Moreover, his Combs Global business, including Bad Boy Records, could be seized under RICO.

Diddy's net worth and assets that entail the risk of seizure if rapper is convicted explored

According to Celebrity Networth, Diddy has a net worth of $400 million, given that he has been one of the most successful rappers in the industry. However, the portal mentioned that the rapper hasn't reached billionaire status owing to lost partnerships and legal woes. Sean Combs' net worth was short of $900 million and peaked in 2020, however, it has decreased over the years.

As reported by Newsweek on May 14, 2025, aside from the paintings and private jet, the rapper owns a 17,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. The mansion is worth over $61 million and was raided during the criminal probe into Diddy's homes in March 2024. Additionally, it has been listed for sale since September 2024.

Moreover, Sean Combs owns a 9,600-square-foot residence in Toluca Lake near the Hollywood Sign, a mansion worth $48 million at 2 West Star Island, Miami, and an adjacent property at 1 West Star Island.

According to realtor.com, in August 2024, Diddy paid off a $18.9 million mortgage to put up the 2 West Star property as collateral during one of the failed attempts to secure bail before his trial began.

USA Today cited another one of the rapper's assets at risk of being seized, including Bad Boy Records- Sean Combs' music company, launched in 1993. The rapper generates a substantial amount of revenue from music publishing rights and recordings. Additionally, he owns approximately 20 luxury cars, like Lamborghini, Mercedes, Bentley, Ferrari, and a Rolls-Royce.

As per WLWT5 reports published on May 4, 2025, Sean Combs' indictment also includes his business headquartered in Los Angeles and Manhattan, including Combs Global and Combs Enterprise.

While the indictment doesn't mention specifics of the rapper's businesses, it states:

"Among other things, record labels, a recording studio, an apparel line, an alcoholic spirits business, a marketing agency, and a television network and media company."

In addition to the mentioned assets, investigators are also searching for assets that the rapper might have hidden to avoid them from getting seized if convicted as per Fox News.

