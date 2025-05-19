What was Diddy's "Shiny Suit" era? Rapper's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal claims rapper liked everything "glistening" after Cassie's baby oil claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal recently opened up about details surrounding the rapper, during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Calling Combs the "shiny suit man," Deal said that the rapperkke everything "glistening." Further in the conversation, he called Combs a "weirdo." In the interview that was dropped on YouTube on Sunday, Deal stated:

Ad

"The shiny suit man, you know, from the 90s, he liked everything shiny. Didn’t that n*gga come out with shiny suits with Mase? Huh? Didn’t they tell you that everything… had to be shiny? He liked it glistening. Dude is a weirdo."

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, Diddy's "Shiny Suit" era continued during the period from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. According to AllHipHop, this period was marked by metallic outfits, flashy music videos, as well as exaggerated and over-the-top celebrations.

An article by Stretto Buster reported that costume designer June Ambrose claimed that she had the initial idea of designing the outfits made of "shiny leather" for rappers like Combs and Ma$e.

Ad

The comments by Gene Deal came just after Cassie Ventura testified about Diddy's alleged fascination with baby oils. Cassie claimed that they would often use about ten bottles of those during "freak-offs." She added that the oil would at times have to be heated to suit the rapper's liking and reapplied every five minutes.

"That's some nasty perverted sh*t" - said Gene Deal about Diddy during his latest interview

Diddy's former bodyguard did not just claim that the rapper liked glossy things, but he also bashed his former employer. Gene Deal reacted to the allegations made by Cassie Ventura during her testimony in the ongoing criminal trial. During the interview, Gene said:

Ad

"That's some nasty, perverted s**t. To me, that's demonic... How high do you get that you want another man's juices rubbed on you? After they ejaculated on your girl. How high do you get for this s**t, bruh?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ex-bodyguard further pointed out that Cassie wasn't apparently into these "freak-offs" or similar arrangements prior to her association with the rapper. According to him, this was "disturbing" that Combs "brainwashed" her so much that she participated in these only to keep the rapper happy.

Gene further continued that as of now, no ex-boyfriend of Cassie had come out and claimed that she had performed something similar before. Last year, Gene had made some remarks about the alleged "freak-off" parties that Combs organized.

Ad

In a November interview with The Art of Dialogue, he wondered if Janice Combs was also somehow involved in the infamous parties. He further claimed that Janice was known for often being linked with younger boys.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diddy has been charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. The rapper has, however, denied the accusations made against him. Apart from the federal charges, a number of lawsuits have been piled up against Combs.

Many of his accusers have claimed that he had s*xually assaulted and drugged them on different occasions. As of now, his trial surrounding the federal charges is ongoing and could continue for about eight weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More