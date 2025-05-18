"Paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts"- 50 Cent alleges Diddy is paying people $20 per hour to protest outside the courthouse

50 Cent made a bold statement about Diddy on social media amid the latter's ongoing high-profile trial for s*x trafficking and racketeering. He's been a public critic of the Bad Boy mogul even before the trial, and he continues to drag the latter, with the latest being accusations that Diddy is paying people to protest on his behalf.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by Fif on Sunday, May 18, 2025, people were seen gathering outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse wearing black t-shirts with "FREE DIDDY" printed at the front. In the caption, 50 Cent alleges that they were paid by the Bad Boy mogul himself, but admitted that the mogul has been generous with how much he allegedly paid said protesters:

"Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 an hour ain't bad. I might go throw that on for half an hour tomorrow. LOL."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fif's comments came after allegations that the "Free Diddy" protestors were paid $20 per hour ran rampant. On May 17, 2025, journalist Emilie Hagen uploaded a video on Instagram where she asked one of the bystanders about the protest outside the courthouse. The woman claimed that someone offered her $20 to participate, but she refused.

What has 50 Cent recently said about Diddy amid the latter's ongoing trial?

The first week of Diddy's high-profile federal trial in New York kicked off on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Lower Manhattan. The trial has drawn huge media attention, and people have shared various reactions online. 50 Cent has also shared his own commentaries about the Bad Boy mogul over the past week.

Ad

On May 14, Fif took a shot at Diddy for his alleged fetishes. Sharing a screenshot of a People article about Cassie Ventura's allegation that the Bad Boy mogul asked her to get in a baby oil-filled inflatable pool, Fif wrote in the caption:

"D*mn he did all that sh*t to go out like this, SMH This sh*t crazier than regular crazy."

Ad

Ad

The following day, 50 Cent took to Instagram again to offer his commentaries on the ongoing trial. He said that after listening to that day's testimonies, he thinks that Diddy should have taken the plea offer. Meanwhile, in a separate post, he took aim at Diddy and Jay-Z's friendship. Alongside a clip showing pictures of the two moguls throughout the years, Fif wrote in the caption:

"Friends till the end, Jay you still there? We blew up Kid Cudi's car to show him who's the BOSS! LOL."

Ad

50 Cent continued trolling the music mogul throughout the week, including posting an AI video of Diddy drinking baby oil inside his jail cell while decked in his orange prison uniform.

As for Diddy's trial, the first week saw his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura on the stand, where she testified against the Bad Boy mogul and shared details about the reported "freak off" parties. She also revealed that he paid her $20 million to settle her 2023 civil lawsuit against him.

Special agent Yasin Binda from the human trafficking group of the Department of Homeland Security and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard also took the stand before the trial took a break for the week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More