"You couldn't pay me enough to support that monster" — Netizens react to Free Diddy protestors being paid $20 an hour to promote meme coin

A newly surfaced video shows protestors wearing "Free Diddy" t-shirts outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse in Manhattan, where Combs' trial is ongoing. On May 17, journalist Emilie Hagen uploaded the video to her Instagram.

Ad

In the clip, Hagen asks a bystander about the protest. The woman claims a man offered her 20 dollars per hour to wear the "Free Diddy" t-shirt, though she denies accepting the offer. She tells Hagen that the paid protest is allegedly part of a promotion for Diddy's meme coin. The video was later reuploaded on X by user @JOKAQARMY.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens were seemingly surprised to see the video. One user (@corcoran999) called the cause "crazy" and said they wouldn't support Combs even if they were paid.

"Free Diddy is a crazy cause! You couldn't pay me enough to support that monster," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens criticized the people in the video, saying they gave up on all "ethics and morals" for some money. Another X user (@MikeSmi39179203) said Combs wouldn't be free no matter how many protestors show up outside the courthouse.

"Diddy is never going free no matter how many T-shirts show up," one netizen wrote.

"No amount of money in the world will make me go up there and protest the release of a sadistic predator, it's sad how all morals and ethics go out the window when money is being dangled in front of you," another X user wrote.

Ad

"Bunch of clowns wearing a free diddy shirt," another netizen added.

Netizens continued bashing the individuals supporting Combs in the video. One netizen (@RealBrentJustin) pointed out that paid protests affect actual protests, and such protests shouldn't be legal.

"Good example on how people will sell out for a buck! Pathetic," a netizen commented.

"Still manipulating behind bars smh," another user wrote.

Ad

"Paid protesting only cheapens actual protests, shouldn't be legal," one X user added.

More details on the Diddy meme coin

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the 2023 Howard Yardfest (Image via Getty)

As reported by HotNewHipHop on May 9, Combs' sons, Justin and King Combs, launched meme coins on May 8, along with an official website and X handle. Rapper Kanye West supported their cryptocurrency venture in a now-deleted tweet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As reported by Decrypt, shortly after the meme coin launch, its value surged to $181 million before crashing to $37 million within a few hours. The outlet also noted that celebrity crypto promoter Sahil Arora claimed to be behind the venture. Arora claimed Tory Lanez and King Combs allegedly contacted him to create the meme coin.

Ariel Givner, a crypto attorney and founder of Givner Law, told the outlet that if Combs is found guilty of the charges he is currently facing, which include racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, he could also face additional financial charges for the cryptocurrency venture.

Ad

"Courts themselves don't typically rule on optics. But prosecutors do. I could very easily see this be used to demonstrate lack of remorse or as an indicator of ongoing exploitation of celebrity status for personal gain, even while incarcerated," Givner stated.

Combs' trial is ongoing. The music mogul pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More