"You couldn't pay me enough to support that monster" — Netizens react to Free Diddy protestors being paid $20 an hour to promote meme coin

A newly surfaced video shows protestors wearing "Free Diddy" t-shirts outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse in Manhattan, where Combs' trial is ongoing. On May 17, journalist Emilie Hagen uploaded the video to her Instagram.
In the clip, Hagen asks a bystander about the protest. The woman claims a man offered her 20 dollars per hour to wear the "Free Diddy" t-shirt, though she denies accepting the offer. She tells Hagen that the paid protest is allegedly part of a promotion for Diddy's meme coin. The video was later reuploaded on X by user @JOKAQARMY.
Netizens were seemingly surprised to see the video. One user (@corcoran999) called the cause "crazy" and said they wouldn't support Combs even if they were paid.
"Free Diddy is a crazy cause! You couldn't pay me enough to support that monster," they wrote.
Netizens criticized the people in the video, saying they gave up on all "ethics and morals" for some money. Another X user (@MikeSmi39179203) said Combs wouldn't be free no matter how many protestors show up outside the courthouse.
"Diddy is never going free no matter how many T-shirts show up," one netizen wrote.
"No amount of money in the world will make me go up there and protest the release of a sadistic predator, it's sad how all morals and ethics go out the window when money is being dangled in front of you," another X user wrote.
"Bunch of clowns wearing a free diddy shirt," another netizen added.
Netizens continued bashing the individuals supporting Combs in the video. One netizen (@RealBrentJustin) pointed out that paid protests affect actual protests, and such protests shouldn't be legal.
"Good example on how people will sell out for a buck! Pathetic," a netizen commented.
"Still manipulating behind bars smh," another user wrote.
"Paid protesting only cheapens actual protests, shouldn't be legal," one X user added.
More details on the Diddy meme coin
As reported by HotNewHipHop on May 9, Combs' sons, Justin and King Combs, launched meme coins on May 8, along with an official website and X handle. Rapper Kanye West supported their cryptocurrency venture in a now-deleted tweet.
As reported by Decrypt, shortly after the meme coin launch, its value surged to $181 million before crashing to $37 million within a few hours. The outlet also noted that celebrity crypto promoter Sahil Arora claimed to be behind the venture. Arora claimed Tory Lanez and King Combs allegedly contacted him to create the meme coin.
Ariel Givner, a crypto attorney and founder of Givner Law, told the outlet that if Combs is found guilty of the charges he is currently facing, which include racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, he could also face additional financial charges for the cryptocurrency venture.
"Courts themselves don't typically rule on optics. But prosecutors do. I could very easily see this be used to demonstrate lack of remorse or as an indicator of ongoing exploitation of celebrity status for personal gain, even while incarcerated," Givner stated.
Combs' trial is ongoing. The music mogul pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.