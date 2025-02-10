MrBeast responds after claims about him "officially launching" a crypto meme coin go viral

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has responded to claims that he is "officially launching" a crypto meme coin. On February 9, 2025, X user @AltcoinsAce posted that the most subscribed YouTuber "officially" planned to launch a cryptocurrency after the Solana blockchain supposedly began following him on social media. While referring calling the situation "breaking," the X user wrote:

"🚨 BREAKING 🚨 MrBeast will officially launch a coin. I’ll post it as soon as it goes live so make sure you’re following me"

The X post received significant traction, garnering over 676,700 impressions. MrBeast eventually responded, saying that netizens were "just trolling." He then brought in a sense of finality, declaring that he does not intend to launch a crypto meme coin.

While pleading with netizens to "stop lying," the Wichita, Kansas native stated:

"I feel like you guys are just trolling at this point so this is the last time I’m gonna say this. I AM NOT LAUNCHING A MEME COIN PLEASE STOP LYING."

Fans had a lot to say about MrBeast's response to those claiming that he was launching a cryptocurrency.:

"But he said "official" in his post. That automatically makes it true and worth reposting," X user @OldmanTran jokingly wrote.

"'A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.' – Mark Twain. It’s crazy how fast misinformation spreads, and yet, people still don’t fact-check before posting. Thank you for your responsibility towards your audience and financial of others," X user @Aiplorer commented.

"You gotta understand how much they get from getting you to respond to a post. Just another group of people using your name for hype," X user @JarJarBeef remarked.

"They are simply using your profile to push traffic to the meme coin project they are working on and a lot of people will still fall for the scam and get rugged even after all the warnings," X user @enyola posted.

MrBeast recently stated that launching a cryptocurrency will make him feel "icky"

On January 19, 2025, X user @cryptobeastreal shared a post, claiming that MrBeast was launching a crypto meme coin. In response, the 26-year-old stated that he could make "hundreds of millions of dollars" by launching a meme coin.

However, Jimmy stated that the concept made him feel "icky," adding that he would "pass" on the idea of creating his cryptocurrency.

