"Want to be in a video?" - MrBeast responds to Twitch star Ibai for a potential collaboration

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" has left fans in a frenzy after his interaction with Twitch star Ibai Llanos went viral. On May 14, 2024, Ibai took to X to announce that Jimmy had followed him on the social media platform. He tweeted a screenshot of the moment and tagged the Kansas native, asking, "Perdón?" A few hours later, MrBeast responded to the former professional League of Legends caster, asking if he wanted to collaborate for a video.

"Want to be in a video? :D"

"Getting a response like that would be wild" - Fans react to Ibai and MrBeast's interaction on X

MrBeast, the 26-year-old internet personality, has cemented himself as one of the most popular figures in the content creation community, boasting over 257 million subscribers on his primary channel.

In addition to being a YouTuber, Jimmy is also a well-known philanthropist. On May 13, 2024, he called for action from billionaires, asking them to donate some of their "unfathomable wealth" to complete a philanthropic project that would be featured on his philanthropy YouTube channel.

"Hey, billionaires! I'd love to take some of your unfathomable wealth and use it to complete whatever philanthropic project that matters to you for a video on our beast philanthropy channel! (100% of all the revenue on this channel goes back into the charity)"

On May 14, 2024, MrBeast went viral once again after Twitch streamer Ibai disclosed that he had followed him on X. The former's response, in which he asked the Spaniard if he wanted to team up for a video, garnered over 1.5 million impressions and more than 68,000 likes.

Several fans were delighted to see the content creators' potential collaboration, with X user @sparksjpg writing:

"Getting a response like that would be wild"

On the other hand, some netizens took the opportunity to post lighthearted comments. X user @MrAngeloValdes impersonated Ibai's manager, stating that the 29-year-old and his crew charge a "$100,000 fee per filming day":

For those unaware, Ibai is one of the biggest Twitch streamers, currently ranked as the number one Spanish channel on the Amazon-owned platform. He is known for hosting events, such as the popular influencer boxing event La Velada Del Año.