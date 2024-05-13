MrBeast calls on billionaires to help him make philanthropic content

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his online alias MrBeast, has called on billionaires to help him make more philanthropic content. Jimmy may be known for his elaborate game shows and larger-than-life adventure videos, but he is also known for his big giveaways and charity works.

While his main channel is battling it out with T-Series for the top spot on the YouTube Subscriber battle, one of his many alternative channels includes Beast Philanthropy. With over 24 million subscribers, it is dedicated to charity work and fundraisers for similar projects.

In his latest post on X, MrBeast openly called on billionaires on the platform to directly help him with his altruistic endeavors, asking them to lend him some of their "unfathomable wealth" for a charity of their choice:

"Hey billionaires! I’d love to take some of your unfathomable wealth and use it to complete whatever philanthropic project that matters to you for a video on our beast philanthropy channel!"

MrBeast is asking billionaires to help him with charitable projects of their choosing

Expand Tweet

Jimmy is perhaps one of the most successful YouTubers whose videos go viral every week. With fans from all around the world, it is no wonder that his eye for hosting game shows and making eye-catching content got Amazon to give him his own show on Prime Video.

As mentioned, he is also big into charity work and mainly uploads videos about his projects on Beast Philanthropy. What makes MrBeast stand out is that not only does he take on philanthropic endeavors, he makes content out of them and uses the videos on YouTube as fundraisers for the said charity projects.

He even mentioned it in his post beseeching billionaires to help him, claiming in parenthesis:

"100% of all the revenue on this channel goes back into the charity"

He also provided a screenshot of some of Beast Philanthropy's videos on YouTube, which include titles such as We Powered A Mountain, where MrBeast and his team kitted out a mountainside with solar panels to provide clean electricity, and 100 Kids Smile For The First Time, where the YouTuber funded cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries for underprivileged kids in Mexico. Both videos have 20 million views.

Some of the best-performing videos on the channel include We Built Wells in Africa with 54 million views to date and We Built A Town with over 42 million views. That said, MrBeast has faced a lot of criticism for his charity work as well, with many accusing him of exploiting the underprivileged in third-world countries for his videos.