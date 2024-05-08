MrBeast's 5 most profitable business ventures

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" is easily among the most famous online celebrities. His rise to internet stardom has been nothing short of exceptional. In fact, at the time of writing, Jimmy has over 256 million subscribers, just 8 million behind the most subscribed YouTube channel T-Series.

However, the YouTuber is not just a content creator. He has also become a business mogul. Jimmy has managed to garner an extensive list of businesses in his portfolio and rakes in millions of dollars each month. This story will cover five such businesses that Jimmy started.

What businesses did YouTube star MrBeast start?

1) Feastables

Jimmy's chocolate brand Feastables (Image via Feastables)

The first entry on this list belongs to Feastables, Jimmy's chocolate and snack brand, which the YouTuber launched back in January 2022. The launch coincided with one of his videos, featuring a sweepstakes campaign boasting over $1 million in prizes. Among them were ten grand prize winners who earned the opportunity to vie for ownership of a chocolate factory in an upcoming video.

As per a report from February 2024 by the Economic Times, Feastables raked in an impressive $100 million in annual revenue. The chocolate items are immensely popular, so much so that even after being on the market for a couple of years, the YouTuber recently disclosed that the chocolate bars were completely sold out in several Walmart stores.

2) MrBeast Burgers

MrBeast Burger was launched in 2020 (Image via Facebook)

Another notable venture of MrBeast was MrBeast Burger. However, unlike his other ventures, this one didn't quite hit the mark. The fast-food company was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It employed a ghost kitchen policy, wherein other restaurants prepared the meals.

However, Jimmy revealed via a post on June 10, 2023, that he was going to shut it down. The reason was that he couldn't assure quality guarantee anymore because of the ghost kitchen model. Nonetheless, at the peak of its popularity (2020-2023), the burger chain had amassed more than $150 million in revenue, with a net profit of about $30 million as of August 2023.

3) MrBeastStore

Items on display on MrBeastStore (Image via MrBeastStore)

Moving on from his F&B ventures, Jimmy also has his clothing brand which he sells through his online store, MrBeastStore. Managed by Shopify, the website offers a variety of clothing items including hoodies, tops, and bottoms. Aside from clothes, it also features other merchandise such as a MrBeast-themed football.

The current earnings and sales margin of this company remain undisclosed. However, considering Jimmy has a recognizable logo and branding (the blue and white tiger), many people and fans have bought it.

4) Team Trees

Team Trees has planted over 24 million trees worldwide (Image via Team Trees)

Aside from being a businessman and a content creator, Jimmy is also a philanthropist. Many of his videos revolve around him engaging in charity and various forms of social work. One of his philanthropic projects was Team Trees, which he initiated at the start of 2020 with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober.

This venture is a fundraiser, where all donations are directed to the Arbor Day Foundation, a tree-planting organization committed to planting one tree for every U.S. dollar donated. As of the time of writing, they have successfully planted over 24 million trees across several countries.

5) YouTube channels

All of Jimmy's channels (Image via YouTube)

Jimmy's most prominent brand and venture is undoubtedly his various YouTube channels. The YouTuber and his team presently run six primary channels: MrBeast, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2 (formerly MrBeast Shorts), Beast Philanthropy, and MrBeast 3 (formerly MrBeast 2).

His main channel, as stated earlier, has over 256 million subscribers. But if counting the combined total of all his channels, the number comes to a whopping 400 million subscribers, the most by any YouTuber. However, it's worth noting that most of the revenue he earns through ads and sponsors goes straight back into the production of his videos.