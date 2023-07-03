Twitch was apparently capping Ibai's view count at 3.4 million during the La Velada Del Ano boxing event

Popular Spanish streamer Ibai almost broke Twitch with his recent La Velada Del Ano 3 boxing event held on July 1, and in a more recent stream, he talked about the platform capping his concurrent viewership at 3,449,999. The livestream was undoubtedly one of the biggest ever, having drawn eyeballs from around the world. With millions of viewers tuning in to watch their favorite streamers go toe to toe in the boxing ring, the sheer volume apparently broke some functionality on the platform.

Users have reported that several other channels were also not showing the proper viewer count during the broadcast of La Velada Del Ano 3, with a few Redditors even citing examples.

One Redditor claimed that they couldn't even access some channels at the time.

Twitch concurrent viewership appears to be capped at 3.44 million with Ibai's La Velada Del Ano 3 stream never exceeding that number during the broadcast

La Valada Del Ano 3 was perhaps one of the most anticipated streamer events of the year and included several large streamers. While mainly featuring European content creators and other Spanish-speaking streamers, people like Amouranth were also invited.

Ibai, the host, thanked his fans and all the viewers who tuned in to make it the biggest event on Twitch. The streaming giant also shared some statistics on his official Twitter page. The eight-hour stream had an impressive average viewership of 2.8 million, with over 15 million unique watchers throughout the livestream.

However, the stat regarding the maximum number of concurrent viewers has caught the eyes of many in the community. As per Ibai's screenshot of the official analytics of the stream generated via Twitch, the number is a perfect 3,449,999. As per third-party analytics and viewers, the stream reached this magic number several times.

Twitch streamer Shadoune666 literally wrote on Twitter that Ibai had broken Twitch after the stream reached 3.4 million.

The graph from Twitch Tracker shared by Shadoune666 clearly shows several plateaus, which has led many in the community to believe that Twitch has a hardcoded cap to the number of concurrent viewers a stream can have. Some Redditors also suggested that this is part of some legacy code first put in during the platform's inception when 3.45 million viewers would have seemed like a reasonable limit.

If true, the streamer of the year Ibai has clearly proved that Twitch needs to increase the cap with his recent La Velada Del Ano 3 boxing event.

