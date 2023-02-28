La Velada Del Ano 3: Date, livestream link, and everything else you need to know about Twitch Star Ibai's special event

After achieving great success with La Velada del Ano 1 and 2, Ibai, the well-known Spanish Twitch streamer, announced on his Twitter profile that the widely popular event would return for the third time.

The highly anticipated event, featuring popular influencers competing in a boxing tournament, is set to take place on July 1 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium (home of La Liga side Atletico Madrid).

Some of the most famous influencers will be competing against each other in a boxing match during the event, which will feature many popular personalities.

The upcoming event will showcase various fighters regarding weight, height, and fighting styles. The event's third edition will also feature notable international content creators competing in the matches.

Ibai announces fight card for La Velada Del Ano 3?

Ibai Llanos, the famous Spanish streamer, has already revealed the list of participants for La Velada Del Ano 3 on his Twitch channel. As he had previously hinted, all participants are content creators. There are no celebrities this time, unlike last year when singer David Bustamante participated in the tournament.

The line-up of participants for this year's event promises to be just as exciting, with notable personalities from the world of social media set to compete against each other in the boxing ring. Here are the creators that will feature in the event:

First fight: Ampeter and Papi Gavi

Second fight: Sammy Rivers and Marina Rivers

Third fight: Luzu and FernanFloo

Fourth fight: Viruzz and Shelao

Fifth fight: Amouranth and Mayichi

Sixth fight: Coscu and German Garmendia

Where will La Velada Del Ano 3 be streamed?

For those unable to attend the event in person, La Velada Del Ano 3 will be live-streamed for free on Ibai's Twitch channel on July 1. This allows fans worldwide to watch the event in real-time and enjoy the thrilling matches from the comfort of their homes.

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming event will likely draw in a massive online audience and cement its position as a top-tier tournament. The second edition of the event set a Twitch record of 3.3 million concurrent views, and this year's event is expected to break that record with even more viewers tuning in.

What did the participants say?

The creators involved have already spoken about their upcoming matches. Argentine Twitch streamer Coscu, who will feature in the main event, said:

"I am a competitive person and I am focused on maintaining the seriousness of the event, and what I can offer to my opponent is that I will try to fight as if I did not admire, as if I did not have any kind of relationship with German".

Chilean creator German Garmendia, for his part, declared:

"If I'm going to do something, it's to do it well and 100%. I'm psyched to give 120% in the ring."

American Twitch streamer and model Amouranth, whose entry has certainly raised some eyebrows, will be the first non-Spanish creator to feature in the fight card. She took to her socials to post a picture of herself in boxing attire and stated:

"New Italian stallion just dropped."

Mayichi, her opponent for the night, said:

"I come looking for the ko and I want her to go to the maximum as well."

How much will the tickets cost?

Ibai has announced that the tickets will not be available today but in April, approximately two to three months before the event.

Although the official prices have not been announced yet, Ibai has hinted that they will range between 30 and 100 euros. Ibai has also mentioned that a lucky viewer will have the chance to win a double-entry ticket for the first day of La Velada Del Ano 3, including all expenses paid, through a draw in the Twitch chat.

With a diverse range of fighters and notable international personalities set to take part, La Velada Del Ano 3 promises to be a thrilling event. Fans eagerly await the matches and look forward to seeing who will emerge victorious in this year's tournament.

