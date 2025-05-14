Has Diddy been charged with domestic violence? Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, and Javaris Crittenton argue Cassie's testimony "has no merit" 

Former professional basketball players Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, and Javaris Crittenton commented on the testimony of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the rapper's s*x trafficking trial.

In the video posted by a Joe Budden fan page on X, Arenas said that Ventura's testimony focused more on the domestic violence aspect of their relationship instead of the s*x trafficking charges. Arenas also said that the domestic violence part of the testimony "has no merit".

However, it is worth noting that Diddy hasn't been charged with domestic violence. Instead, the rapper has been charged with 2 charges of s*x trafficking, 2 charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

Moreover, Arenas mentioned that the testimony felt like stuff was being thrown out to see which angle sticks. Additionally, in an April 2025 interview on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel, Gilbert Arenas made his feelings known in a similar context to the one recently discussed on the live stream among the former basketball players.

Arenas told DJ Vlad:

"See I think because so much spaghetti has been thrown on the wall and I think the Cassie video for people has said "Okay you're guilty of all this other stuff" and I don't think everybody knows what all the other stuff is."

The former basketball player said that people know about the "drugs and the baby oil" angle, however;

"So much spaghetti has been thrown on a wall what is actually the charges that they are trying to hold him for for anything to be surprising."

Cassie Ventura's testimony alleges that Diddy tried to control her life: Details explored

Cassie Ventura took the stand in former-boyfriend Diddy's trial on May 13, 2025, wherein she described her involvement in the "freak-offs" that the rapper made her a part of.

As per BBC's report dated May 13, 2025, Ventura claimed that Sean Combs wanted to control her life and that the rapper paid for her phone, cars, residence, among other things, and would sometimes take it away to punish her. She said:

"Control was everything, from the way that I looked... to what I was working on,"

Ventura also alleged that Diddy's control turned violent and that he would "bash on my head, knock me over, drag me, and kick me." She recalled being left with black eyes, knots on her forehead, and swollen lips.

Next, Cassie Ventura described the "freak-offs" where the former couple would hire a male escort to have s*x with Ventura, while the rapper watched. Diddy's ex-girlfriend mentioned that she gave in to the freak-offs to make the rapper happy, but it ended up being a humiliating experience for her.

Describing the freak-offs to sometimes last 3 to 4 days, Cassie Ventura said:

"I felt pretty horrible about myself. It made me feel worthless."

The rapper's former girlfriend's testimony mentioned that she would take drugs like ketamine, marijuana, and ecstasy to help her perform as per Diddy's satisfaction, as well as to disassociate. She described the drugs as "a way to not feel it for what it really was", adding that it made her disconnect with "having s*x with a stranger I didn't really want to be having sex with".

Cassie Ventura's testimony against Diddy will continue throughout the week, wherein the rapper's attorneys will cross-examine her. Sean Combs has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

