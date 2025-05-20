Did Sheila E. testify in the Diddy trial? Viral video claim debunked

A rumor circulated online recently that singer, songwriter, and percussionist Sheila E., whose full name is Sheila Escovedo, testified in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal trial. YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth first shared the claim on May 19, 2025, via a video post.

“1 MINUTE AGO: Sheila E. Reveals What Prince Told Her About Diddy Before His Death...” it was headlined.

The video description further read:

“In a shocking revelation that’s lighting up headlines, legendary musician Sheila E. has come forward with what Prince allegedly confided in her before his death—and it involves none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs.”

The YouTube post garnered severe traction online and amassed over 560,000 views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. Sheila E. did not testify during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial, which has earned significant media attention.

No major news outlet has reported on Sheila E. taking the stand as a witness in the federal courtroom in Manhattan, New York City, where the trial has been taking place.

Meanwhile, the video description of WhatIsMyStarWorth distinctly states that the content was "altered or synthetic," adding, “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

Moreover, it also came with a disclaimer that read:

“This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official sources confirm the existence of such a recording.”

Thus, the now-viral video claim can be debunked.

Sheila E. did not testify at Diddy’s trial

The 20-minute and 33-second-long YouTube video by WhatIsMyStarWorth reveals a fabricated story about musician Sheila E. providing alleged testimony at the Sean Combs trial, related to her former partner and music icon, Prince.

“According to Sheila E., Prince shared a chilling warning about Diddy that is now resurfacing amidst the explosive trial and growing controversy surrounding the hip-hop mogul,” the video description reads.

It continues:

“In this video, we break down Sheila E.’s emotional statement, what Prince allegedly saw happening in the industry, and why his words are now being seen in a very different light. As past secrets begin to surface, the connection between music’s biggest names is taking on a darker, more disturbing meaning.”

However, the video does not provide any credible source or evidence to support its claim that The Glamorous Life singer testified on “day 7” of Combs’ high-profile criminal trial, in a “shocking twist.”

Moreover, it falsely claims that Diddy was reportedly responsible for Prince's death, who passed away on April 21, 2016.

The demise of the For You artists has been ruled as an accidental fentanyl overdose, and no foul play has ever been reported.

Additionally, the clip starts with a disclaimer that says, “viewer discretion is strongly advised” and “the following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

Another fake claim in the WhatIsMyStarWorth video is that the United Nations-backed investigative journalism group, Inner City Press, which has been extensively covering the trial, has reported on the alleged testimony of Sheila E., who was “Prince’s legendary percussionist and close confidant.”

Moreover, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel’s bio also comes with a disclaimer that further discredits the claim.

“The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads.

The video can thus be deemed as fake, meant for virality, and lacking an authentic/ verifiable source for its content. Not only that, but the narrator in the clip narrated a fictional script with tell-tale signs of AI.

It is noteworthy that the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has been making several similar false claims related to the Diddy trial, such as the May 18 video titled, “1 MINUTE AGO: Prince’s SECRET Recording Just Shattered Diddy’s Trial…” which has since been debunked.

Other YouTube channels, such as Culture Spill and Jamal_AKA_Jamal, have also shared the Sheila E. claim. However, they can be deemed as parodical/ satirical, meant for sensationalism.

So far, Sean Combs’ trial, which began on May 5, 2025, has seen testimonies from his ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura, alongside her former best friend Kerry Morgan, and ex-Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

Male escort Daniel Phillip and former hotel security detail Israel Florez, who is now an LAPD officer, also took the stand in the first week of the trial.

No mention of Sheila E. has taken place in the courtroom yet, nor is she connected to Diddy in any way.

However, Cassie shared an anecdote about Sheila’s creative and romantic partner, Prince, who was Combs’ colleague from the music industry.

According to Ventura, she once visited the late music legend’s house for a live performance and party.

However, she had to escape because her on-and-off former boyfriend Sean Combs caught her there and was visibly upset with her.

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More