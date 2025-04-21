What happened with Zak Starkey? The Who reinstates drummer days after parting ways

Zak Starkey, known for his contributions to the rock band The Who, has been brought back as the drummer for the group once again. Notably, this news comes just a few days after his exit from the band, with the latest decision being the result of The Who resolving their communication problems with Starkey.

Ad

The update on Zak Starkey’s return was confirmed through Instagram on April 19, 2025, by Pete Townshend, one of the band members, who wrote:

“Zak is not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

A similar statement was posted on the band’s official website that same day. Pete mentioned that he had already spoken with Starkey to adjust his drumming style with their non-orchestral lineup, and Zack has agreed to the change.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Pete noted that all the band members share a family-like relationship, which helped them move forward from the situation. Townshend also referred to their performances at the Royal Albert Hall last month, which reportedly led to some issues with Zak Starkey. He wrote:

“Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologized. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer.”

Ad

Additionally, Pete clarified that the rumors of Scott Devours replacing Zak as the drummer are not true, adding that he would like to apologize to Scott for the same.

Zak Starkey's exit from The Who: Band statement and other details explained

On April 16, 2025, Zak Starkey and The Who made headlines after news of his stepping down from the band started trending. This development followed a report by The Metro on March 31, 2025, which addressed issues that reportedly happened during the band’s performance at Royal Albert Hall.

Ad

According to The Metro, Roger Daltrey was not satisfied with Zak Starkey and had to stop midway while performing the single The Song Is Over, the final song for the evening. Roger allegedly expressed his disappointment at the time, saying he could only hear the drums and was unable to hear the key to perform the song.

Regarding Zak’s exit from the band, a representative for The Who told The Guardian:

Ad

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

Ad

On April 16, 2025, Zak Starkey also shared a lengthy statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he was proud of being part of the band. He revealed that he had a medical emergency earlier this year involving blood clots in his right bass drum calf but assured that it did not impact his drumming skills.

Starkey expressed surprise over the issue with his performance, despite his years of experience, and continued:

“I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of ‘Domino Bones’ by Mantra of the Cosmos with Noel Gallager in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from The Who, Zak Starkey is known for his associations with bands like The Icicle Works and Johnny Marr and the Healers. He began playing with The Who in 1996, and over the years, the band has released 12 albums under record labels such as Warner Bros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More