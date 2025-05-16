"Diddy had a very good cleanup crew" — Myron Gaines reacts to Cassie Ventura's testimony about Diddy overdosing on drugs

On Friday, May 16, @AkademiksTV shared a video clip of Myron Gaines—a former federal agent—breaking down the cross-examination of Cassie Ventura in Diddy's trial. Focusing on Ventura's testimony surrounding their drug use throughout the years of their relationship, Gaines pointed out:

Ad

"[Ventura] mentioned one time that Diddy actually overdosed in a club in San Bernadino, California. She went home, Diddy went to Playboy... when he was there at Playboy, hanging out, partying, he took a lot of opioids and he actually overdosed from painkillers. This is information that never got out there publicly."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Then, sharing his theory behind how Combs could keep every controversial detail of his life a secret from the world for over 20 years, Gaines continued:

"I'll tell you guys one thing... this guy did a fantastic job of keeping all this sh*t secret - these freak-offs, this drug use, these overdoses, the violent assault... Like, none of this ever hit the press channels, ever. So that tells me that Diddy had, like, a very good cleanup crew, and he took quite a bit of effort to make sure that his image was always clean."

Ad

Combs' criminal trial officially began with both parties' opening statements on Monday, May 12, with Ventura taking the stand for the first time on Tuesday.

Cassie Ventura testified in Diddy's trial for five and a half hours

Expand Tweet

Ad

Myron Gaines' opinion of Cassie Ventura comes a day after she was cross-examined for five and a half hours on Thursday, May 15.

According to CNN Entertainment, Ventura was asked by the defense team about the text messages she exchanged with Combs over the years, their drug-fueled "freak-offs," and Diddy's own struggles with opiate addiction.

In some of her older text messages, Cassie confessed her love for the Bad Boy Records founder, while in others she claimed to be "always ready to Freak Off." Meanwhile, in other text messages, Ventura wrote about going back and forth about "wanting and not wanting to do it." In one particular message, she wrote:

Ad

"I got nervous that I'm just becoming the girlfriend that you get your fantasies off with and that's it."

Ventura also admitted that she and Combs had conversations about the "swingers' lifestyle," adding that it was "very different" from the "freak-offs."

Some of Cassie's messages also reflected her frustration with her relationship with Diddy. In one message—sent in October 2007, a few weeks after her 21st birthday—she wrote:

Ad

"I never seem to make the right decisions for you."

In another one, sent in April 2010, Ventura wrote:

"I am really hurt by the way you deal with me. I don’t need your money, I need some attention. I am thankful, but I can pay for these things myself.

Speaking about the messages in her testimony, Cassie mentioned that while they had open communication, it was "usually a go one-way street," with her being open about her feelings more than Combs was.

Ad

Ventura, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child, is likely to return to testify further in the ongoing s*x trafficking trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More