Did Usher testify at Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A rumor surfaced on YouTube recently that R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Usher testified at the Sean “Diddy” Combs ongoing trial. The rapper's trial has been going on in a federal courtroom in Manhattan, New York City, since May 5, 2025.

Ad

The claim about Usher was first made by the channel WhatIsMyStarWorth on May 20, 2025. The headline for the video claimed that Usher broke down in court while revealing "what Diddy did to him at 14."

“1 MINUTE AGO: Usher Breaks Down in Court, Reveals What Diddy Did to Him at 14...”

The description for the video stated that it had "details of Usher's alleged testimony" and the courtroom's reaction to it.

Ad

Trending

“In this video, we break down the details of Usher’s alleged testimony, the courtroom’s reaction, and what this means for the rapidly unfolding case. This could be a major turning point, not only legally, but in how the entertainment world views one of its most powerful figures.”

The YouTube video post garnered severe traction online and amassed over 2,650,000 views at the time of writing. However, the now-viral claim is fake. Although Usher’s name has been mentioned during the Diddy trial, the R&B icon hasn’t taken the witness stand yet, according to the latest reports.

Ad

Ad

It is also worth noting that no major news outlet has covered anything about Usher allegedly testifying against Combs, despite his high-profile s*x trafficking trial earning significant media attention.

What further discredits the video is its description which claims the content was "altered or synthetic." The description also adds that “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

The YouTube video also came with a disclaimer that stated that the "content is fictional."

Ad

“This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official court records or verified reports confirm these claims,” it read.

Thus, the viral courtroom video claim can be debunked as fake.

Usher did not testify at the Diddy trial

The 26-minute and 13-second-long YouTube video was uploaded by WhatIsMyStarWorth on May 20, 2025. It revealed a fabricated story about R&B star Usher reportedly testifying at his longtime friend, mentor, and professional collaborator, Sean Combs' ongoing federal trial.

Ad

The description of the video claims that when Usher took the stand, he "broke down in tears" and revealed a "deeply personal and disturbing experience" from his childhood.

“In an emotional and unexpected moment during the ongoing Diddy trial, Usher reportedly took the stand and broke down in tears, revealing a deeply personal and disturbing experience from his youth,” the video description read.

Ad

WhatIsMyStarWorth video claim continued that Usher's testimony about an incident from when he was 14 years old "left the courtroom in shock."

“According to sources close to the case, Usher claimed that something involving Sean “Diddy” Combs happened when he was just 14 years old—and what he shared has left the courtroom in shock.”

However, nowhere did the video provide any credible source or evidence to support its claims. Instead, it began with a disclaimer that stated, “Viewer discretion is strongly advised” and the "following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

Ad

Usher did not testify at the Diddy trial despite the rumors. (Image via X)

However, the next sentence falsely claimed that the YouTube clip was “the verbatim federal courtroom testimony” from Usher, as “reported by the Inner City Press.” It is to be noted that the United Nations-backed investigative journalism group, Inner City Press, which has been extensively covering the Diddy trial, has not reported on Usher’s alleged testimony.

Ad

Additionally, WhatIsMyStarWorth’s bio shares that the content it posts on the channel “may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it added.

These further discredit the viral video claim, which can be deemed as fake, seemingly meant for virality and sensationalism. It is noteworthy that the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has been making several similar false claims surrounding the ongoing Diddy trial.

Ad

Earlier this week, it falsely alleged that comedian-actress Mo’Nique, percussionist Sheila E., and Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila testified at his trial.

Other people who were claimed to have taken the stand include Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Kanye West, and more. Late music icon Prince was also falsely said to have left behind a recording against Sean Combs.

However, none of them have any factual basis or provide an authentic/verifiable source to back their claims. Instead, just like the Usher video, they narrated a fictional script with tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence.

Ad

There are no confirmed reports to suggest that Usher will be testifying at the Diddy trial.

Dawn Richard name-dropped Usher during her testimony at the Diddy trial

Singer and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testified at the ongoing Combs’ trial on May 19, 2025. She testified that Usher was among the people who seemingly witnessed the Bad Boy Records founder “punch” Cassie in the stomach at a West Hollywood, California, restaurant in 2010.

Ad

“They were having a private conversation, and he punched her in the stomach. She immediately leaned over and left,” Richard testified.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides naming Usher as one of the witnesses to the alleged assault, Dawn Richard testified that Ne-Yo and Jimmy Iovine were present during the incident. She previously mentioned Usher and others in her 2024 sexual abuse and hostile environment lawsuit against Diddy, citing the same incident.

Since Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024, it has been speculated that Usher was one of his alleged victims. Several industry insiders alleged that Combs had reportedly abused the R&B singer when he was a teenager. These included former record executive and convicted felon Suge Knight, singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright, former Da Band member and rapper Freddy P, and Diddy’s ex-bodyguard Gene Deal.

Ad

For those uninitiated, the Nice & Slow crooner lived with Diddy at the latter’s New York residence for a year in 1994. It was part of the “Puffy Flavor Camp,” and Usher was trying to begin his music career at the age of 14. The rapper became Usher’s legal guardian and even produced his debut self-titled 1994 album.

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, Usher described the period as the “hardest days” of his life where he had to “knuckle up” and “figure sh*t out” in a big city. He also told the outlet that the Love Album maker exposed him to “a totally different set of sh*t – s*x specifically.”

Ad

“There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an *rgy. You never knew what was going to happen,” the My Way singer said at the time.

During his 35th birthday celebration in 2013, the R&B singer gave a speech where he credited Puff Daddy for introducing him to everything, including “parties, women, sex, and drugs,” as per Daily Mail. Usher also joked that he “wouldn’t pass on any of the advice” Combs ever gave him.

Ad

Ad

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Usher said he witnessed “pretty wild” and “crazy” things at Combs’ house. He noted that these were things he often failed to understand at the time and hardly ever indulged. He also replied with "Hell no!" when asked whether he would consider ever sending his kids to Puffy Flavor Camp.

Following Diddy's arrest in September last year, the Confessions artist took down all his tweets. Online theories suggested that the two were related. However, later Usher claimed his account was “hacked.” Ever since then, he has maintained his distance from publicly commenting on Diddy’s federal case or the ongoing trial.

Ad

Sean Combs is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has continued to deny the charges.

So far, Cassie, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, Dawn Richard, an ex-hotel security guard turned LAPD officer Israel Florez, and male escort, stripper, and dancer Daniel Phillip have testified at the trial.

The trial is expected to continue for at least seven more weeks, as per The Guardian. The day 7 proceedings were held on May 20, 2025. The court is scheduled to resume its session on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More