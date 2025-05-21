What did Dawn Richard say about Usher in her testimony? Perez Hilton claims Grammy winner "enabled Diddy's abusive behavior" against Cassie

Dawn Richard recently testified at Diddy’s trial on May 16 and May 19. Perez Hilton has now shared his reaction to the singer’s testimony in a video, alleging that Usher was one of the reasons that led to Diddy’s abusive behavior against his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Perez addressed the same in a tweet posted on May 20, 2025, and wrote:

“#Usher enabled #Diddy’s abusive behavior! We learned in court today.”

In a video shared through his official YouTube channel on May 20, 2025, Perez referred to an incident involving Cassie and Diddy that happened inside a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2010.

“There were a lot of celebrities there, including Usher and Ne-Yo, and it was there in front of all of these celebrities and music industry executives, like Jimmy Iovine, that Dawn claims Diddy punched Cassie in the stomach," he said.

According to E! News, Dawn Richard also mentioned in her testimony that Usher allegedly witnessed the punching of Cassie and that the incident emerged out of a conversation between Diddy and Cassie. Richard said that the dancer and model “leaned over and left after the incident.”

Perez addressed what happened after the incident and referred to Diddy by saying:

“He told her to leave and according to Dawn, nobody moved a muscle. She testified no one intervened. Dawn went on to testify that she left the restaurant with her bandmate Diddy and Cassie, and when they got in the car, Cassie expressed that she was embarrassed by his behavior and things got even uglier from there.”

Perez began reading Dawn’s claims in the testimony, which mentioned that Diddy reportedly slapped Cassie and told her that he owns her. Perez mentioned that there was security in the car that did not do anything.

“Dawn said that eventually she stopped commenting on Diddy and Cassie’s relationship for her own safety. Quote, ‘I made a decision that it would be best for the safety of myself to not interfere because I don’t think that she was really ready to do anything.’”

Dawn Richard opened up on another assault incident involving Cassie Ventura

While Richard spoke up on the punching incident that happened inside the restaurant, she also told the court about another assault that dates back to 2009. Notably, a photo of three women, which also included Richard alongside Cassie and singer Kaleena Harper, was shown to the jury, as per KCCI.

The picture featured the three women wearing sunglasses, and Dawn Richard said that it happened because Cassie was not willing to show her injury to anyone. According to KCCI, she further stated that she and Kaleena also decided to wear sunglasses as part of showing support to a friend.

Perez Hilton also addressed the same in his latest video that was posted on YouTube, alleging that Cassie had a swollen eye and that Dawn Richard and Kaleena Harper had reportedly witnessed Diddy punching Ventura in 2009.

Moreover, Dawn Richard alleged that she was a witness to multiple incidents where Cassie was reportedly punched, slapped, kicked, and choked by Diddy. On another occasion in 2009, Richard claimed that Diddy allegedly threatened her a day after she witnessed the latter assaulting Ventura.

According to People magazine, Richard opened up on what Diddy told her, as she stated:

“He said you could go missing, that we could die. I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us.”

Apart from Dawn Richard, Cassie’s testimony against Diddy also grabbed a lot of attention as it featured details related to the freak-offs alongside the abuse that she had to suffer while she was in a relationship with the rapper.

Diddy’s trial started on May 5, 2025, and further updates are awaited on the personalities that would testify against the artist in the upcoming days.

