Jojo Siwa drunkenly shares she “got punched in the eye” as video from 21st birthday celebration goes viral

Jojo Siwa turned 21 on May 19. On Sunday, May 21, the singer shared several TikTok videos from her birthday party. In one of the videos, JoJo disclosed that she was punched in the eye and stated that she's "drunk as f*ck".

The Dance Moms alum then stepped up closer to the camera to display her punched eye. She continued by revealing the lump under her left eye—

"I got punched in the eye. Although it aches a lot, I'm not in danger."

Jojo Siwa got drunk and made a viral video on her 21st birthday

JoJo Siwa is an American singer, dancer, and actress. She danced with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, on two seasons of the reality TV series Dance Moms in 2015 and 2016. Siwa began acting in series and movies on Nickelodeon in 2017 as a child star.

The Karma singer recently shared a drunken video on TikTok to commemorate her birthday on Sunday, May 21. She said in the video—

"I turned 21 today."

In the video, the woman appeared to be in her kitchen with bottles of drinks on the counter behind her, saying—

"I'm drunk as f*ck right now."

Then, a friend from off-camera tossed her a slice of bread. Siwa stopped for a moment, as her friends laughed softly in the background. Siwa then picked one up from the ground and said—

"Bread is what I'm supposed to eat."

Then as the Karma singer stepped closer to the camera to see her swollen eye, she said, "I'm not OK," and backed away without saying how the damage happened.

“Here’s my liquor spread,” Siwa continued, “Happy 21st birthday to me!”

However, Jojo Siwa celebrated in more ways than just being drunk at her house. The judge of So You Think You Can Dance also celebrated her birthday by partaking in a drink from every nation's pavilion in the renowned World Showcase portion of Disney World's EPCOT park.

Jojo Siwa has currently rebranded herself

This isn’t the first time Jojo Siwa made the news in recent days. She has been actively promoting her new single, Karma. She stated in an April 11 interview with Billboard—

"I have sh*t a brick every single day for the last three weeks since we started teasing it. The internet has gotten very mad at me but, at the end of the day, I made the art that I wanted to..."

However, JoJo's explanation of how she pitched her new song to the record label took viewers by surprise—

"I said, 'I want to start a new genre of music.' And they said, 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Well, it's called 'Gay Pop.'"

JoJo continued, comparing her sound to Miley Cyrus's On My Own and Can't Be Tamed as well as Lady Gaga's Applause. She also mentioned that Miley had a major influence on her change and her career. She admitted that Miley's spin, flip, and switch were the best things she had ever seen.

On the other hand, in a video that TMZ released on April 10, Jojo Siwa clarified what she meant to say regarding the genre of gay pop music—

“I think I just want to make it more clear that gay pop is a genre. I am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I Want to bring more attention to it.”

After the birthday video went viral, JoJo didn’t say anything regarding the entire thing.