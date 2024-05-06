“Iconic” — Jojo Siwa reacts to SNL parody of her ‘bad girl’ rebrand on “Karma”

On May 4, 2024, Jojo Siwa, the former child star turned pop musician who recently embraced a more mature image, became the subject of parody on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Siwa subsequently took to Instagram stories on May 5 to share the clip, calling it "ICONIC" and expressing her amusement.

"ICONIC, I literally don't know what to say."

During the show's Weekend Update segment, cast member Chloe Fineman delivered a spot-on impression of Siwa, wearing the singer's signature black sparkly outfit from her Karma music video. Fineman, channeling Siwa's energy, declared to co-anchor Colin Jost,

"That's right, Colin. I'm a bad girl now!"

The skit poked fun at Siwa's recent shift away from her well-known rainbow-themed attire towards a darker, edgier aesthetic.

However, the sketch has sparked a mixed response from audiences. Some found the humor lighthearted, while others felt it bordered on mockery.

Jojo Siwa brushes off SNL parody of her "Bad Girl" rebrand

Siwa, who gained fame as a tween on the Lifetime network's reality series Dance Moms (2015-2016), amassed millions of fans with her signature colorful attire, side ponytail, and kiddie hits like Boomerang and I Can Make U Dance.

The now 20-year-old singer has recently undergone an image shift, trading in her bright colors for a darker, but still sparkly, aesthetic. This change, particularly showcased in her music video Karma (which has over 33 million views on YouTube), became the target of SNL's Weekend Update segment.

Cast member Chloe Fineman delivered a spot-on impression of Siwa, donning the black sparkly outfit from Karma. Siwa's reaction? Taking to Instagram Stories on May 5, she shared the clip, calling it "ICONIC" and expressing amusement with a caption that read,

"This is f*****g crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL..."

Jojo Siwa via Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@itsjojosiwa)

The skit poked fun at Siwa's new look, with Fineman quipping,

"I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang,"

The humor continued with Fineman's Siwa playfully asking Jost,

"Does it scare you, Colin? Does a former child star looking like this scare you?"

Before pulling out candy cigarettes and claiming she "does cigarettes" now. A writer for SNL was even parodied, with Fineman saying,

"Yeah, but not in the way you're hoping."

Additionally, the skit referenced Jojo Siwa's earlier viral moment where she claimed to be a pioneer of the "gay pop" genre, a statement for which she later apologized.

SNL's Jojo Siwa skit stirs controversy

Saturday Night Live's recent parody of Jojo Siwa's image change sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether the humor crossed a line.

Social media buzzed with divided opinions from fans. Some viewers initially enjoyed the skit's humor but admitted to feeling sympathy for Jojo Siwa after learning more about her background. These viewers felt SNL should avoid poking fun at a young star, particularly one they believe lacks support.

Another viewpoint came from those who weren't necessarily Siwa fans. They criticized the age gap between the comedians and Siwa, calling the skit "mean-spirited" for adults to mock a young person. This group encouraged Siwa to focus on her personal growth, regardless of how viewers received the Karma music video.

Expand Tweet

The debate extended beyond the humor itself. Some viewers expressed concern about Jojo Siwa's past, suggesting SNL's portrayal was insensitive. They pointed out Siwa's challenging upbringing and sheltered life, questioning why she would be targeted for something as harmless as a particular dance style.